Golden Solar (01121): Conversion efficiency of 33.94%! The world's first perovskite/hybrid BC tandem solar cells is launched





Recently, the first perovskite/hybrid BC four-terminal tandem solar cells was officially launched in the photovoltaic industry, with a conversion efficiency of 33.94%. Golden Solar (01121) is an important participant.









This solar cell was jointly developed by the National Engineering Research Center for High-efficiency Solar Cell Equipment and Technology (Jinshi, Fujian), Golden Solar (01121) and Huaqiao University. Tested by the National Photovoltaic Industry Measurement and Calculation Center, the conversion efficiency of the top perovskite cell (verification area) of this tandem cells is 21.34%, and the conversion efficiency of the bottom hybrid BC cell is 12.6%. After stacking, the conversion efficiency reaches 33.94%. This is a major technological advancement in the solar cell industry.









The reporter learned that Golden Solar is the inventor of crystalline silicon fully flexible components and has successfully completed the vertical integration of the industry from silicon wafers to batteries to components. This time, as an important participant in the development of this perovskite/hybrid BC four-terminal tandem solar cells, it is another major step forward in technological innovation.









Golden Solar stated that it will apply the world's most advanced battery technology to C-end products, gradually develop a series of ultra-high-efficiency C-end products, and open up a broader space for growth. Based on the company's current mature and stable BC battery technology and flexible component lamination and packaging technology, Golden Solar launched“flexible awning for RVs”, its first product for the C-end market in June this year, and has begun mass production and delivery.

