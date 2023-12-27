Mandatory E-Filing Of Non-Preferential Coo Extended Till Dec 2024

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 27 (KNN) The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has provided additional flexibility to exporters in the process of transitioning to the online platform for the submission of applications for Non-Preferential Certificates of Origin (CoO).

In a notification on Tuesday, the DGFT announced that the deadline for mandatory filing of applications through the e-CoO Platform has been extended to December 31, 2024.

This comes as a relief to exporters and Non-Preferential CoO Issuing Agencies, who were initially expected to switch to the online system by March 2023.

During this extended transition period, these exporters and designated agencies can opt for either the online system or continue with the existing manual/paper mode for processing non-preferential CoO applications.

However, the DGFT encourages them to embrace the e-CoO platform during this extended period. The online system offers several advantages, including faster processing times, reduced paperwork, and improved transparency.

Exporters and issuing agencies can access detailed guidance on registration and online application submission at .

Additionally, the authorized issuing agencies are urged to actively sensitize their exporter communities about the platform's benefits and encourage them to start using it.

(KNN Bureau)