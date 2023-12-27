Enhancing Security Through Comprehensive Identity Management Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) In today's interconnected world, where digital footprints shape our reality, the safeguarding of online identities is not just a concern but a necessity.
The digital realm, vast and pervasive, has transformed the way we live, work, and interact, placing identity management at the forefront of cybersecurity.
In this digital landscape, a single vulnerability can lead to catastrophic breaches. A staggering 81% of data breaches are attributed to weak or stolen passwords, underscoring a critical vulnerability in our digital defenses.
This vulnerability points to a broader issue – the need for robust identity and access management (IAM) systems.
These systems are not just technological frameworks; they are the guardians of our digital personas, the custodians of sensitive data, and the defenders against the ever-growing tide of cyber threats.
