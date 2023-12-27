Uruzgan Tribes Reconcile, End 30-Year-Old Dispute

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Two tribes have reconciled ending their 30-year-old enmity in the Gizab district of central Uruzgan province, thanks to mediation by local officials and residents.

Mir Hamza Hanafi, administrative chief for Gizab district, told Pajhwok Afghan News the enmity had originated from a land dispute between Pashtun and Hazara tribes 30 years ago.

The long-running feud ended following the mediation from local officials and residents.

Without giving details, he said:“There was 100 acres of land in this area, which both tribes had a claim on. Mediators determined the land belongs to the Hazara tribe.”

“In return, the Hazara tribe has been asked to pay the Pashtuns 30 million afghanis,” he explained.

After reconciliation, both sides pledged to live peacefully and in the spirit of brotherhood and coexistence.

Ali Riza, a resident of the area, said the dispute over land ownership had lasted 30 years. He expressed happiness over peace between the tribes.

sa