Egypt, Jordan Discuss Ceasefire Efforts In Gaza

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Cairo on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing situation in Gaza and the region. They emphasized Egypt's constant interest in strengthening consultation and coordination with Jordan at all levels, to address common challenges and find solutions to the political and security crises in the region.

Shoukry also stressed the importance of continuing bilateral efforts to deepen and expand economic and trade cooperation between the two countries and to overcome any obstacles in this regard.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, said that the two ministers exchanged views on the latest developments in Gaza and the efforts to reach a ceasefire. They also discussed the implementation of the latest UN Security Council Resolution 2720, which calls for increasing the access of humanitarian aid to the Strip and establishing a UN mechanism to monitor and follow up on the delivery of aid, in light of the Israeli restrictions.

The two ministers also addressed the security of navigation in the Red Sea, considering the importance of the Red Sea route for the international trade movement and the national security of Egypt and Jordan.

Shoukry and Safadi reaffirmed the importance of enhancing cooperation within the framework of the tripartite cooperation mechanism that links Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq, for the benefit of the three countries.