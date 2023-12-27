XPET, A Utility Token, Has Been Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, listed XPET(xPet Token) and XPET x 4 ETF products on 26th December, 2023, at 13:00 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the XPET/USDT trading pair has been officially available for trading since 26th December, 2023, at 13:00 (UTC), in the GameFi zone. To celebrate the listing of XPET, a XPET bounty program with a $5,000 prize pool has been launched!







Key Features of Xpet

Xpet is an innovative platform that seamlessly merges virtual pets with blockchain technology, offering users an engaging experience in nurturing and interacting with their digital companions. Leveraging the influential social media platform Twitter, Xpet employs a loot box mechanism to amplify its viral reach, thereby enhancing project visibility and fostering a vibrant community.

The Xpet token system comprises two tokens: BPET and XPET. XPET tokens are acquired through ETH staking, allowing players to borrow up to 90% of the XPET token value against their collateral. To retrieve staked ETH, players must repay the borrowed XPET. The exchange between XPET and BPET tokens introduces a potential Ponzi scheme with a circular operational model.

– Raising Pets: tech enables users to nurture and care for virtual pets, fostering a connection that mirrors real-world pet ownership.

– Twitter Chests: Users can explore the Twitter feed to discover hidden chests, unlocking valuable rewards for their pets.

– Farm: Pet owners can cultivate a virtual farm, earning additional rewards to enhance their pet's capabilities.

– Adventure: Pets can embark on adventures, facing various challenges along the way.

– Earn Together: This feature promotes community collaboration, allowing users to boost their earnings by teaming up with others.

– Marketplace: The decentralized marketplace provides a secure platform for users to buy, sell, and trade pets and related items.

– Staking: Users can stake their assets to earn interest, thereby increasing the value of their holdings within the XPet ecosystem.

– Borrow: tech introduces a borrowing mechanism, enabling users to use their assets as collateral to borrow XPET tokens.

– Convert: The platform offers a convenient conversion system, allowing users to interchange between XPET and BPET assets.

– Revenue Sharing: tech implements a transparent revenue-sharing mechanism, ensuring a portion of the platform's earnings is distributed back to the community.

With these robust features, XPet redefines the virtual pet ownership experience. By harnessing the potential of blockchain, the platform guarantees security, transparency, and authenticity in all interactions. Join XPet and become part of a community that celebrates the joy and rewards of virtual pet companionship.

To mark the listing, CoinW is hosting a special spot event, the“XPET Bounty Program: Register & Trade & Retweet”, with a prize pool of 5,000 USDT up for grabs .

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About XPET

XPet is an innovative platform that combines the joy of virtual pet ownership with the transformative capabilities of blockchain technology. This revolutionary platform offers a dynamic and engaging environment for users to raise, care for, and even trade their virtual companions. For more information on XPET, please visit the official website .