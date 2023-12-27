Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind And High Sea

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore today until 6pm on Wednesday will see hazy to misty at places at first becomes moderate temperature daytime, relatively cold to cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be fine, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 06 to 16 knot gusting to 24 knot at times.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 10 to 20 knot gusting to 28 knot.

Visibility will be 04 to 08 kilometers or 03 kilometers or less at places at first.

Sea state inshore will be 2 to 4 feet surging to 6 feet at times. Offshore, it will be 3 to 6 feet surging to 8 feet.

