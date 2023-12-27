8 Dead Due To Thunderstorms In Eastern Australia

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Eight people were killed and one went missing after severe thunderstorms struck eastern Australia, with tens of thousands of homes still without power.

The Australian authorities confirmed on Wednesday that storms swept through the states of Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland on Dec. 25-26, resulting in heavy rains.

The authorities warned that the rapid increase in river water levels could lead to overflowing and submerging camping sites on their banks.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology expects more rain, although the bad weather will ease later on Wednesday.

It is worth noting that while Australia is witnessing rainfall in the east, several regions in the west are facing fires. Australia is currently experiencing El Nino climate pattern, which can cause extreme weather phenomena such as forest fires, tropical cyclones, and prolonged droughts.

