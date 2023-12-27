Over 25 Hospitalised After Ammonia Gas Leak From Chennai Fertilizer Unit Firm Issues Statement | Read Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Several people have been hospitalized after ammonia gas leaked from a fertilizer manufacturing unit at Ennore in north Chennai, said official sources on Wednesday. The incident took place at about 11.45 pm on December 26.

Following the gas leakage from the plant, an odor that caused discomfort spread across the neighborhood, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

Over 25 people in residential neighborhoods such as Periya Kuppam in the vicinity of the manufacturing facility experienced unease, nausea, and faintness and they were taken to nearby hospitals, sources added soon as word spread about the gas leak, people rushed out of their homes in panic, gathered on roads, and sought help. At the same time, officials of the fertilizer unit 'took steps to rectify the technical issue', the sources said as quoted by PTI.

Police personnel pacified people by telling them that experts were addressing the issue and requested them to go back to their homes as 'there is no problem'.On Wednesday, people held a protest after an ammonia gas leak was detected in a sub-sea pipe in Ennore. DIG, Joint Commissioner Avadi, Vijayakumar said, \"There are no more gas (ammonia) leaks at Ennore. People are back home. Medical and police teams are present at the spot.\"Amir Alvi, President and Head of Manufacturing (Fertiliser) and Supply Chain at Coromandel International Limited said that the company noticed an abnormality in the ammonia unloading subsea pipeline near the shoreside, outside the plant premises.

“Our Standard Operating Procedure activated immediately, and we have isolated the ammonia system facility and brought the situation to normalcy in the shortest time,” Alvi said in an official statement.

“During the process, a few members of the local community expressed discomfort and were given medical attention immediately. We have informed relevant authorities about the incident. Coromandel has always adhered to the highest safety standards and emergency response system,” he added.



