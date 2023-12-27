Key Events And Trends To Watch Out For In 2024: Part 2

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "One of India's most important achievements in 2023 was successfully landing Chandrayaan-3 on the moon in August. The coming year could see India take its space program to the next level with a mission to Venus.

