Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ)
Admission to OMX Iceland 15 Index
TORONTO, ONTARIO – December 27, 2023 – Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mine development corporation with a substantial land package of gold and strategic mineral assets across in Southern Greenland, is pleased to announce that the Company's shares will be admitted to the OMX Iceland 15TM Index prior to market open on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
The OMX Iceland 15TM Index measures the performance of a selection of the most traded and largest securities listed on Nasdaq Iceland. The index is made up of a maximum of 15 constituents.
A link to the Nasdaq announcement is set out below:
:-semi-annual-changes-to-nasdaq-icelands-leading-index-2023-12-21
Enquiries:
Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO
...
Eddie Wyvill, Corporate Development
+44 (0)7713 126727
...
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Callum Stewart
Varun Talwar
Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600
Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker)
John Prior
Hugh Rich
Dougie Mcleod
+44 (0) 20 7886 2500
Landsbankinn hf. (Listing Agent)
Ellert Arnarson
...
Camarco (Financial PR)
Billy Clegg
Elfie Kent
Charlie Dingwall
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980
Further Information:
About Amaroq Minerals
Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Corporation's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.
