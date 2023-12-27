Bengaluru: You Cannot Enter Nandi Hills During New Year Celebrations; Here's Why

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the countdown to New Year's Eve begins, access to the Nandigiri temple atop Nandi Hills has been curtailed for tourists. The Chikkaballapur District Collector, Ravindra, has issued an order prohibiting tourist entry from 6 pm on December 31st to 6 am on January 1st.

This move effectively halts public access to Nandi Hills and suspends New Year celebrations in the area. The district administration cited precautionary measures as the reason behind this restriction, aiming to avert any potential untoward incidents during the festive period.

The decision to restrict entry to the Nandigiri temple aligns with efforts to prevent drink-and-drive accidents and ensure overall safety during the New Year festivities. Consequently, the general public is barred from visiting the Nandigiri temple during this specified time.

Furthermore, bookings for accommodations at Nandigiri Dham on December 31st have been cancelled. To bolster security measures, authorities have directed the police to enforce stringent security protocols around Nandigiri Dham.