Tamil Nadu: Over 25 Hospitalized After Ammonia Gas Leak From Chennai Fertilizer Unit

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Ennore area in north Chennai faced a concerning situation as a fertilizer manufacturing unit suffered an ammonia gas leak late on December 26, leading to a series of hospitalizations, according to official reports. The incident unfolded around 11:45 pm, enveloping the nearby neighborhoods in an uncomfortable odor.

The repercussions of the gas leak were swift and alarming. Residents, particularly those in places like Periya Kuppam close to the manufacturing site, encountered distress, feeling symptoms such as unease, nausea, and faintness. Over 25 affected individuals were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals for medical attention, as confirmed by sources familiar with the situation.

The leak triggered a state of panic among the residents. Fleeing their homes, people congregated on the streets, seeking assistance amid the unsettling turn of events. Simultaneously, officials from the fertilizer unit took immediate measures to address and rectify the technical issue that caused the leak.

In an attempt to quell the rising panic, the police intervened, assuring the gathered crowd that experts were actively resolving the issue. Their reassurances urged people to return to their homes, emphasizing that there was no lingering danger despite the unsettling occurrence.

