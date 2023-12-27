Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Spotted At Mumbai Airport; Rumored Love-Birds Headed For New Year Vacay- WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Wednesday morning, the paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport caught glimpses of the speculated couple, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, adding fuel to the rumors of a potential New Year vacation together. With the approaching New Year of 2024, the Bollywood industry has been buzzing with celebrities embarking on holiday getaways. Among the recent departures were Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and others.

The spotlight shifted to Ananya Panday as she made a stylish entrance at the airport, donned in winter chic attire. Her ensemble comprised a beige sweatshirt paired with loose matching pants and a checkered beige jacket. Completing her look with a matching baseball cap and white and red sneakers, the 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' actress maintained a minimal makeup appearance while swiftly making her way to the entrance gate.

Aditya Roy Kapur, on the other hand, opted for a casual yet dapper look, sporting a blue checkered shirt layered over a white tee, paired with beige pants and black sneakers. Like Ananya, he accessorized with a baseball cap and dark sunglasses. Although the rumored couple did not make a joint appearance at the airport, they were separately captured by the paparazzi around the same time.

Speculations about the romantic involvement between Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been circulating for a while. The duo made headlines when they attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash together in October of the previous year. Their dating rumors were further fueled when pictures from their vacation in Lisbon surfaced on the internet in July. Ananya had even confessed to finding Aditya 'hot' during an episode of 'Koffee With Karan 7.'

Addressing the dating rumors on a recent episode of 'Koffee With Karan 8,' Ananya responded coyly, saying, 'I'm feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur to answer that question.' This playful acknowledgment added more intrigue to the ongoing speculations surrounding their relationship.

ALSO READ:

'Feeling Merry and Happy', says Kareena Kapoor as she features on Forbes

In terms of their professional endeavors, Ananya Panday was recently seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' a film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles. As for Aditya Roy Kapur, who last appeared in 'Gumraah' and 'The Night Manager 2,' his upcoming project is 'Metro...In Dino,' where he will be sharing the screen with Sara Ali Khan. As the year comes to a close, fans are left wondering if Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur will indeed be celebrating the New Year together, adding a dash of romance to the festivities.

ALSO READ:

Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun found dead in car amid drug trial; suicide suspected- Reports