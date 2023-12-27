Manoj Bajpayee DISLIKED Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor's 'The Archies'; Here's What He Said

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Archies, starring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, premiered on December 7 to mixed reviews on the internet. A part of the internet also panned the film for its cast's subpar performances. Manoj Bajpayee, the actor, has now released his Netflix assessment of Zoya Akhtar's much-discussed film.

Manoj Bajpayee remembers watching The Archies with his 11-year-old daughter, Ava.“My daughter was watching The Archies, and I told her, 'I am not liking it.' She was like, 'Okay,' and by then, I had watched it for 50 minutes. Archies is not a part of my growing-up years. My growing-up years included Motu Patlu and Ram Balram. I might have read maybe just one book of Archies, and I remember Veronica and Betty. But she was also not liking it,” Manoj told Zoom in an interview.

Also Read:

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nana Patekar predicts BJP to win with close to 400 seats

Manoj further revealed that while watching The Archies, he advised his daughter to learn to speak Hindi like the characters in the film. This didn't sit well with Ava.“What is your problem, dad? Please let me watch the film,” Ava responded. She also told her father that he was not spending enough family time. Manoj added,“She said, 'You are not giving family time, papa.' Every time I start scolding her, she scolds me in return.”

Also Read:

'Feeling Merry and Happy', says Kareena Kapoor as she features on Forbes

Meanwhile, Farah Khan apparently liked a critical social media message of the Archies ensemble. The post was a cinematic review that made fun of their acting abilities in the film. Interestingly, Farah did not attend the film's star-studded premiere, despite her strong ties in the business, particularly with Shah Rukh Khan.

Raveena Tandon 'accidentally' liked an Instagram post mocking Khushi and Agastya a few days ago. Her social media activities caught everyone's attention, and news of her like a post condemning the celebrity kids quickly went viral. Raveena later apologised to The Archies' staff.