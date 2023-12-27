Peter Drury's Poetic Commentary In Man United's Thrilling Win Over Aston Villa Gives Fans Goosebumps (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Manchester United found themselves trailing 0-2 against Aston Villa, with goals from John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker putting them in a precarious position at halftime during their Premier League clash on Tuesday. It appeared to be heading towards another embarrassing defeat for the Red Devils. However, a halftime talk by manager Erik ten Hag proved pivotal.

In a stunning second-half turnaround, Man United orchestrated a comeback, netting three goals through Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund. The comeback win, orchestrated by ten Hag, proved to be a memorable moment as they secured a 3-2 victory against Unai Emery's Aston Villa.

Following this thrilling win, Manchester United fans shared videos of legendary football commentator Peter Drury's poetic words from the Old Trafford clash, including his commentary following Hojlund's match-winning goal.



Meanwhile, when questioned about the halftime discussion that sparked the comeback, the Manchester United manager was prompted to share insights into the inspiring talk he delivered to the players.

“Keep believing. I think our fans they deserved it. They are always behind us and we've had so many setbacks. So I'm really pleased from the performance of this team," Ten Hag said.

“What kind of team can handle and deal with the amount of setbacks we have had? They are resilient, they have showed character and their personality to turn it around. I am very pleased with the performance of this team," the Man United boss added.

“Keep going, even when you get setbacks. Again we had so many setbacks today as well. Two set plays and we lose focus, also you can say very well done from Villa.

But we created moments in the first half and you get disappointed you don't score. Straight after half-time we have a goal which is offside. But I am very pleased with the strength of my team and the character the team showed," the Dutchman stated.

In dire need of a victory following a string of poor performances and a recent loss to West Ham United in the Premier League, Manchester United found themselves striving to salvage their season. Having already been eliminated from both European and Carabao Cup competitions, their aspirations were narrowed down to securing a top-four finish in the league to conclude the season on a positive note.

Manager Ten Hag expressed admiration for Garnacho, showering him with praise for his impressive performance.

“He played a fantastic game. He was so disappointed after West Ham that he didn't score his one-on-ones. Now he's scored twice and it's a reward for all the effort and work he puts in," he said.

Man United travel away to Nottingham Forest in their next Premier League match.