Jawan to Oppenheimer-10 most Googled movies in India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Year Ender 2023: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan', Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3', to Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' are amongst the top 8 Googled movies in India. Check out the full list here

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan', Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3', to Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' are amongst the top 8 Googled movies in India. Check out the full list here

Shah Rukh Khan had one gala of an year, his second release of the year 'Jawan' was hugely successful having collected 1000 Cr. overall

Sunny Deol was back in his iconic role of Tara Singh was a sleeper hit having collected 500 crores in world-wide box-office collection

Cillian Murphy starrer emerged as one of the biggest grossing films of the year. The bio-pic of J. Robert Oppenheimer emerged successful critically as well as on the box-office

This Prabhas starrer failed to perform at the box-office and was criticized for it's poor VFX and script

Shah Rukh Khan's first movie of the year, was also a blockbuster hit with collection of 1000 Cr. His chemistry with Deepika was hugely lauded

Inspite of having polarising political opinions, the movie was hugely succesful at the box-office. Adah Sharma became a household name after the movie

Rajnikanth return to the silver screen was hugely lauded and it was a box-office success

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo released in October, it opened with mixed reviews but eventually emerged as the highest grossing tamil film of 2023

Salman Khan was back with this Diwali release as RAW agent 'Tiger'. It's part of YRF spy-universe