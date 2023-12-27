IND Vs AFG: Hardik Pandya Likely To Miss T20I Series Against Afghanistan Due To Ankle Injury

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India is set to face a setback as star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to miss the T20I series against Afghanistan due to an ankle injury. While he is expected to recover in time for the Indian Premier League (IPL), his absence will be felt during India's final international assignment before the ICC T20 World Cup. Pandya's injury has kept him out of action since the ICC Cricket World Cup, where he sustained the setback during a league stage game against Bangladesh.

Despite his absence, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul have capably led the team in T20Is and ODIs, respectively. The upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan is scheduled from January 11-17, paving the way for Pandya's return to competitive cricket. In the IPL, Pandya will take on the role of Mumbai Indians' new skipper, succeeding the legendary Rohit Sharma.

The seasoned all-rounder recently moved from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians in a notable trade. Pandya's remarkable performances for GT included lifting the trophy in their debut season and finishing as runners-up in the subsequent year. As the skipper of MI, Pandya will aim to continue the franchise's successful legacy, having won five IPL titles under Rohit's leadership. In his 31 matches for GT, Pandya showcased his all-round prowess by scoring 833 runs at an average of 37.86 and taking 11 wickets. His IPL journey with Mumbai Indians, spanning from 2015 to 2021, featured 92 matches where he scored 1,476 runs and claimed 42 wickets. Pandya's IPL success includes five title wins, four with Mumbai Indians and one with Gujarat Titans.

