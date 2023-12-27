Year Ender 2023: Elvish Yadav To Rakhi Sawant; TV Celebrities Who Made Headlines With Biggest Controversies

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the year comes to a close, let's reflect on some of the most significant controversies involving TV stars, ranging from Rakhi Sawant's chaotic marriage with Adil Durrani to Elvish Yadav's snake venom case at a rave party.

The Indian entertainment industry, encompassing both cinema and television, has a knack for not only providing entertainment on the big screens but also captivating audiences through numerous controversies that dominate discussions. In this specially compiled year-end list, let's delve into a myriad of controversies that unfolded in the TV industry.

A highly publicized controversy emerged from the sets of the renowned sitcom, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.' Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, known for her portrayal of Roshan Sodhi in the show, made headlines when she announced her departure after 15 years, citing issues of indiscipline and sexual harassment. Taking a significant step, the actress filed a police complaint (FIR) against the show's producer, Asit Modi. Additionally, the FIR implicated the executive producer, Jatin Bajaj, and the operational head, Sohail Ramani.

2023 saw the tumultuous relationship of social media sensation Rakhi Sawant. Public discussions on various platforms were fueled by Rakhi's decisions, including putting Adil behind bars and his revelations about past relationships. Their public spats, leaked private conversations, and Rakhi's adoption of Islam, planning to go to Umrah, added to the ongoing drama. Amidst this, Rakhi faced betrayals from friends like Sherlyn Chopra and Rajshree More, who oscillated in their loyalties between Rakhi and Adil.

The television industry was deeply shaken by the untimely and tragic death of Tunisha Sharma. On December 24, 2022, she took her own life on the set of her show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.' This led to the arrest of her co-star Sheezan Khan under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Tunisha's mother accused Khan of harassment and mental abuse, pointing to him as a factor in her daughter's distress. Subsequently, after Khan's imprisonment, his sister Falaq Naaz leveled accusations against Tunisha's mother, alleging neglect and asserting that the late actor's challenging upbringing contributed to her deep depression. After spending over 70 days in jail, Sheezan Khan was eventually granted bail.

Controversy surrounded Elvish Yadav, the winner of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2,' when he became the subject of inquiry by the Noida Police regarding the purported use of snake venom at a rave party in the city. The incident gained attention following the circulation of a viral video featuring the Haryanvi star handling two snakes. Yadav found himself accused in a First Information Report (FIR) filed in Noida in November. The charges included violations of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and allegations of criminal conspiracy under Indian Penal Code section 120-B.

Shailesh Lodha, famous for his role as Taarak Mehta, recently disclosed the reasons behind leaving "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah." Lodha accused the show's producer, Asit Modi, of disrespectful behavior, citing an incident where Asit disapproved of Lodha's participation in a comedy show. Lodha's decision to exit led to Sachin Shroff taking over as Taarak Mehta. Lodha also revealed instances of derogatory language from Asit during confrontations.