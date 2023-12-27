Indian Education Has Created Identity For Our Nation In The World, Says Raj Speaker

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 27 (IANS) Indian education has created an identity for the nation in the world, said Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani here.

He was addressing a seminar on 'Indianness and system change in education' organised by Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Trust here on Tuesday.

The programme was also addressed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale.

Hosabale said that education awakens conscience.“Understand the importance of education.

“India's education should be Indian centric, for this everyone will have to make efforts. The new education policy is creating a new environment in the nation. Issues like positive change in society, character building and environmental protection are also being solved through Indian knowledge traditions."

Hosabale further said, "The answer to the challenges of individual life lay in Indian education. A favorable environment is being created due to the new education policy. We can say that the new education policy is creating confidence in the new generation. India is the heir of the great traditions of the world in terms of education. Unfortunately, the post-independence generation could not make any efforts to understand this greatness."

On this occasion, Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Trust national secretary, Atul Bhai Kothari said, "Even today there is a need to think about Indianness in education. Those who practice Indian values have become synonymous with Indian culture."

He said, "India's knowledge is rich. Yoga is a gift of Indian culture. Yoga has been adopted by many countries of the world. Today the thinking of the world is changing. The world is moving towards Indian education. The solution to the challenges of the country and the world lies in the Indian knowledge tradition. Many studies and research are being done in the world on Indian knowledge tradition."

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani has said that India's eternal tradition is a source of inspiration for the world. He said that new technology should be incorporated in education. The need of the hour is to change the curriculum and education system in accordance with Indianness. Cooperation of teachers is necessary in this work.

He said that the glorious history of India has to be explained to the young generation. "Education has significance in daily life. Indianness cannot be eliminated from India. Indian culture has remained steadfast due to the strong will power of the people." Propounding the need for equal education for all, Devnani said that it is necessary to spread education that awakens self-reliance and self-respect.

General Secretary of the Indian University Association, Dr. Pankaj Mittal said, "Efforts will have to be made to build the character of children. There is a need to conduct research that will benefit society. Vedic mathematics is the gift of Indian education. The responsibility of development of the society rests on the universities."

