Six Relatives Of Andhra MLA Killed In US Road Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) Vijayawada, Dec 27 (IANS) Christmas holiday turned tragic for a family from Andhra Pradesh as six members were killed in a road accident in Texas in the US.

The deceased were all relatives of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA from Mummidivaram, P. Venkata Satish Kumar.

According to information reaching the family in Amalapuram in Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, they were killed in a truck-car collision on a highway in Johnson County on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as P. Nageswara Rao, uncle of the MLA, Nageswara Rao's wife Seetha Mahalakshmi, daughter Naveena, grandson Kruthik and granddaughter Nishitha. Another also lost life in the accident.

Lone survivor, Lokesh, son-in-law of Nageswara Rao, was injured and airlifted to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.

According to the MLA, his uncle and his family were residing in Atlanta. They were returning home after visiting some relatives in Texas on Christmas holiday. The accident occurred around 4 p.m. on December 26 when a truck rammed into their car. The MLA said the truck with two youths was driving in the wrong direction which led to the accident. The MLA said local police officials confirmed that the truck was at fault.

Both the occupants of the truck were also injured and airlifted to a hospital.

