Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S


12/27/2023 3:47:08 AM

NASDAQ Copenhagen
27 December 2023


Company Announcement No 99/202 3

Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S
Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as at Friday 22 December 2023. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on .

Yours sincerely

The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

