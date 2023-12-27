NCPA Events To Look Forward In 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANSlife) As the year-end is approaching it's time to reflect on the year gone by, and appreciate the journey along with planning for what to look forward to in 2024. Here is a list of events that the NCPA is looking forward to in 2024 in their Theatre & Films and Indian Music Department.

Theatre & Films in 2024:

Connections (January 11-15)

The National Centre of Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai, is proud to associate with the National Theatre, London, to bring an exciting and unique youth theatre initiative -- Connections India, for the second time to schools in Mumbai. The holistic theatre programme offers students across age groups the opportunity to perform in a festival of fantastic new plays written for young people by acclaimed playwrights. In its second rendition, Connections India will witness 10 schools from around Mumbai, present their theatre experience on stage at the Experimental Theatre, NCPA, between January 11-15, 2024.

Constellations (February 15-18)

The play will be presented at the NCPA in February with a new cast -- Aahana Kumra and Kunal Roy Kapoor will take centrestage as Marianne and Roland, respectively.

Marianne and Roland meet at a barbecue. They are single, recently single in a relationship or married? Perhaps they go on a date and fall in love, or perhaps it doesn't go well. Maybe they get together, and they break up? After a chance encounter at a dance lesson preparing for an upcoming wedding, they get back together, or maybe Marianne reveals that she's now engaged to someone else. Or perhaps Roland is engaged. Or what if Roland and Marianne navigate all of this and get married? Or what if their time together is cut tragically short?

"In the quantum multiverse, every choice, every decision you've ever and never made exists in an unimaginably vast ensemble of parallel universes."

Does freewill exist? Or are we playing out one of a multitude of predetermined possibilities? Two people. One relationship. Infinite possibilities.

Perfect Murder (Marathi -- 350th show in February)

The play will have a milestone performance at the NCPA.

Darpan 2024 (February)

After the success in its first year, the Darpan Marathi writing contest will shortlist a set of plays for year two and the winners will be announced after a short preview of their work by the panel. The winning play will then get into production for its premiere show at NCPA's Annual Marathi Theatre Festival -- Pratibimb

Pratibimb (May 2024)

Born out of the objective to inspire, encourage and support Marathi theatre, NCPA's stages will be filled with plays, talks, readings, tours and workshops given by celebrated figures in Marathi theatre. This will be the 11th edition of the festival and it promises to build on the success of the 2023 edition, with a mix of popular and experimental pieces celebrated here at NCPA.

Summer Fiesta (June 2024)

The NCPA Summer Fiesta is a longstanding tradition that offers arts and cultural experiences for children during the holidays. This community-focused festival aims to inspire and empower young minds by providing interactive workshops conducted by local and national talent in areas such as acting, public speaking, music, and writing. The Summer Fiesta not only provides entertainment but also promotes the value of performing arts by offering high-quality workshops that are affordable for families.

Indian Music in 2024:

Aadi Anant -- Tapur Tupur: Bachche, Bachpan aur Bachpana

Children's poetry by Gurudev Tagore with Gulzar, Shantanu Moitra, Shaan, Mahalakshmi Iyer, a group of children and others

A concert with Ustad Zakir Hussain & Niladri Kumar (January 12)

In this recital, the artistes explore the sonic space together with each other, leaving aside the conventional hierarchy of either one of the instruments.

Sama'a (February)

Sama'a: The Mystic Ecstasy is a celebration of Sufi music at the NCPA, since 2009, which embraces the expansive ocean of Sufi thought through musical traditions, poetic forms and visual presentations. Finding its genesis in the Sufi practice of gathering to listen, Sama'a hopes to be the place where words become music.

Living Traditions (March)

India is perhaps the most musical and musically diverse region in the world. This diversity is evident in the folk traditions associated with different regions. Through this festival, we try to showcase the folk traditions of different regions.

In 2024 the focus will be on Jharkhand.

Saz - E - Bahaar (April)

The Indian subcontinent abounds in a variety of musical instruments, and a considerable specialisation is displayed in their usage. Instruments present music solos, provide melodic or rhythmic accompaniment or produce drones.

This will be the 11th edition of the Indian Instrumental Music Festival

--IANS

tb