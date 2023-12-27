Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly Report On Share Buybacks

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 18 December 2023 - 22 December 2023
On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 51:
|
| Number of shares bought
| Average
purchase price
| Amount (DKK)
| Accumulated, last announcement
| 1,473,731
| 12.15
| 17,909,525
| 18 December 2023
| 159,613
| 12.07
| 1,926,066
| 19 December 2023
| 153,284
| 12.08
| 1,851,824
| 20 December 2023
| 250,000
| 12.03
| 3,008,350
| 21 December 2023
| 150,000
| 11.82
| 1,772,565
| 22 December 2023
| 100,000
| 11.83
| 1,183,220
| Total, week number 51
| 812,897
| 11.98
| 9,742,025
| Accumulated under the program
| 2,286,628
| 12.09
| 27,651,550
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 2,056,765 own shares corresponding to 0.13 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
