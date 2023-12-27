               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly Report On Share Buybacks


12/27/2023 3:31:42 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 18 December 2023 - 22 December 2023
On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 51:

Number of shares bought Average
purchase price 		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 1,473,731 12.15 17,909,525
18 December 2023 159,613 12.07 1,926,066
19 December 2023 153,284 12.08 1,851,824
20 December 2023 250,000 12.03 3,008,350
21 December 2023 150,000 11.82 1,772,565
22 December 2023 100,000 11.83 1,183,220
Total, week number 51 812,897 11.98 9,742,025
Accumulated under the program 2,286,628 12.09 27,651,550

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 2,056,765 own shares corresponding to 0.13 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting Senior Investor Relations Officer
Mads Thinggaard Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469 Mobile no. +45 5143 8002

Press:

Head of Media Relations
Mikkel Lars Nikolajsen
Mobile no. +45 2218 5711

Attachments

  • AS 28 2023 - Transaction under share buyback program week 51
  • Alm Brand_Share buyback week #51

