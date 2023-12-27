The Japan Mastery Collection, Regionally Revitalizing Luxury Japanese Brands Opens At Haneda Airport T3 On Dec. 22, 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Protecting excellent regional materials, techniques, and aesthetics for the next 100 years -

OTA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. and Tokyo International Air Terminal Corporation are pleased to announce the opening of the Japan Mastery Collection (operated by Haneda Future Research Institute Incorporated, hereinafter,“JMC”), a store showcasing regionally revitalizing luxury Japanese brands in the departure area of Haneda Airport Terminal 3, on December 22nd, 2023.

JMC is planning not only to develop products that are made in Japan, but also to build a platform for preserving Japanese aesthetics and techniques for future generations. Through the medium of Japanese luxury, JMC aims to raise the appreciation of products, give back to producers, and train their successors.

Furthermore, through the new store in the departure area, which is a touch point for people from Japan and overseas who are departing from Haneda Airport, JMC will curate products that exhibit world-class techniques and sophistication as regionally revitalizing luxury Japanese brands, and at time of opening there will be approximately 400 products on display, including original products.

Store overview

・Name: Japan Mastery Collection

・Location: Within the departure area of Haneda Airport's Terminal 3

*Located in the departure area for passengers boarding international flights.

・Store area: Approx. 188m2

・Opening date: Friday, December 22nd, 2023

・Operator: Haneda Future Research Institute Incorporated

(Ota-ku, Tokyo, president: Hiroshi Onishi)

・Opening hours: 7:00–23:00

■About the store

1) About the implementation

The store is composed of five zones.

that combine Japanese products and psychological keywords.

designed to strike a chord with target customers.

A: Travel: Ladies' and men's fashion, accessories, and related items

A line-up of products with a casual feel, such as travel goods,

utilizing the same materials and factories as overseas luxury brands

but imparting a distinct“made in Japan” identity.

B: Luxury everyday items: Ceramics, tableware, lifestyle accessories

Traditional handicrafts and other items made to suit a modern lifestyle

that make each day feel more luxurious through daily use.

C: Pastimes: Artworks and ornaments

Products that enhance your mood, such as items that you can collect or display and appreciate in your home.

D: Japanese luxury

Products, including JMC original goods, that have been made in collaboration with leading Japanese designers, creators, and artists.

Promotions

The inaugural promotion will be a special exhibition organized by the Executive Committee for Art Kogei, from Japan to the World, titled“Capturing the Light.”

2) About JMC products

JMC will feature a range of products chosen based on the criteria below. Not only will JMC curate excellent products from all over Japan, there will also be 40 original products developed under the Haneda Future Research Institute's branding.

Products will be chosen based on the following four criteria.

JMC's selection criteria

1) Connected to regional revitalization

2) Has a story or background that is related to Japanese tradition and culture

3) Moderate upper (mid to high price range) to prestige (high price range)

4) Suits modern sensibilities and lifestyles

<Example products>

Onitsuka Tiger Kansai Yamamoto bespoke model,“Mexico 66 Deluxe”

The“Nippon Made” series is produced at the only factory in Japan, located in Tottori Prefecture, where skilled craftsman carefully make each pair of sneakers. These sneakers incorporate leather crafted by skilled tanners in Himeji, to which gold leaf has been applied by craftsmen from Kanazawa.

- Key point: A product that is exclusive to Haneda Airport, combining the skills of Japanese craftsmen with a shoe brand that is popular around the world.

Price: 129,000 yen (excluding tax)

20 pairs of each style

Tsuki no Wa

Edible gold leaf from Kanazawa has been applied to chocolate using a traditional method known as gold leaf rubbing. It is made by layering multiple layers of gold leaf, using soft chocolate as an adherent instead of lacquer, then rubbing the gold leaf to reveal the layered pattern.

The silverware outer box was designed by Kiyoshi Matsuda, the eighth-generation president of Kazariya Matsuda, who carries out restoration work on shrines and temples throughout the country, including the Kyoto State Guest House. The chocolate itself was made by chocolatier Kazuo Noguchi, who has overseen the creation of luxury chocolates both within Japan and overseas.

- Key point: A world-first chocolate artwork made using traditional techniques from Kyoto that is exclusive to Haneda Airport.

Price: 1,500,000 yen (excluding tax)

Only one

■The regions represented at JMC

At time of opening, JMC will carry around 400 products curated from approximately 30 areas around Japan.

Hokkaido and Tohoku regions

Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate, Akita, Yamagata, Fukushima

Kanto region

Gunma, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba

Chubu region

Niigata, Ishikawa, Fukui, Toyama, Yamanashi, Nagano, Gifu, Aichi,

Kinki region

Kyoto, Shiga, Osaka, Hyogo, Mie

Chugoku and Shikoku regions

Kochi, Kagawa, Ehime, Shimane, Tottori, Yamaguchi

Kyushu and Okinawa regions

Fukuoka, Saga, Kagoshima

■About the Japan Mastery Collection, a regionally revitalizing luxury Japanese brand

Through JMC, we hope to contribute to Japan's national strength by commercializing manufactured goods steeped in history and culture, building a circular platform for giving back to producers, training their successors, creating new businesses in local regions, and improving the overall reputation of regions.

Furthermore, by breaking away from the fashion industry's dependence on Western luxury brands and transforming the supply chain to be completely domestic, we aim to raise the global reputation of Japanese manufacturing, and create and provide new value unique to Haneda through the establishment of a luxury Japanese brand.

Hiroshi Onishi, president of Haneda Future Research Institute Incorporated, was born in Tokyo, and graduated from Keio University in 1979.

After serving as president of Isetan Mistukoshi Holdings, he became executive vice president of Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. in June 2018, and president of the Haneda Future Research Institute in July of the same year. Aiming to create new value both within Haneda Airport and beyond,Onishi is focusing on regional revitalization and the dissemination of art and culture.

