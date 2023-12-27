Announcing The 2024 London Design Awards: Honouring Outstanding Achievements In Design Excellence And Creativity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 London Design Awards Call for Entries

2024 LITO Statuette - Platinum, Gold & Silver

IAA proudly reveals the 2024 London Design Awards, an international platform celebrating excellence and creativity in design across various industries.

- Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

LONDON, LDN, UNITED KINGDOM, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Positively welcoming its second year, the London Design Awards has swiftly positioned itself as a benchmark for design brilliance, setting itself apart by recognising influential works of designers who distinguish themselves from the flock, greatly inspiring future generations in this vibrant and essential field to symbolise their work as the best.

Through the showcase of upcoming trends across design, the London Design Awards redefines global perspectives towards this universal language. The competition serves as a medium, one that is committed towards showcasing how design can be transformed and integrated with vibrant elements to create impactful experiences, conclusively setting the standards of design excellence worldwide.

Key Highlights of the 2024 London Design Awards:

1 Bird Entries: Officially commencing from 22 December 2023, the award will start to accept submissions at Early Bird Entry Fees of only $199 to encourage participation. These exclusive rates are only available until 19 January 2024, providing all designers with affordable options to showcase their proudest designs.

2, Gold & Silver Winners: The award recognises exceptional designs, awarding winners with Platinum, Gold, and Silver winning levels to honour their creativity and societal impact. Moreover, standout entrants will get to compete for the "Design of the Year " title, taking their achievements a step higher.

3 Categories: Designed to acknowledge the multifaceted nature of the design industry, the London Design Awards features a wide range of categories, including Product Design, Interior Design, Architectural Design, Communication Design, and

4 Acclaim: Winners will receive exposure and recognition on a grand level, widely increasing the opportunity of collaboration with global media partners and to secure a featured spot in the winner's gallery, opening doors to new networking

5 to Diversity: The award champions diversity in design, inviting professionals from all backgrounds and experience levels. This highlights the importance of various perspectives in fostering creative and inclusive design solutions.

“It is a great honour for us to award the visionaries in the world of design who courageously lead with ideas that deserve to be celebrated by the world,” stated Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.“It's genuinely inspiring to witness how our winners are not merely creating projects but are shaping influential movements in the realm of design and creativity. We are excited to continue recognising all forms of design for their profound impact on the design industry and the broader community.”

Submissions for the 2024 London Design Awards will be open from 22 December 2023, to 10 May 2024, providing a platform for all designers to achieve recognition for their contributions. This submission period offers a valuable opportunity for individuals to establish new standards of excellence and innovation in the ever-evolving world of design.

For further details about the 2024 London Design Awards, including submission guidelines, complete list of categories, and key dates, please visit: .

About London Design Awards

The London Design Awards is an international competition that recognises exceptional designs and outstanding creative projects worldwide. Honouring designs that are truly exceptional in the visualisation of creative influence, the award sets out to promote the works of brilliant designers involved in the fields of interior, architectural, product, packaging, conceptual, user interface, user experience, communication and services, bringing everlasting fame to those who would surpass the industry.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognising professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organiser of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honour, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.



