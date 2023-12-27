UP To Plant 35 Crore Saplings In 2024 : Yogi Adityanath

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Dec 27 (IANS) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the state will have 35 crore tree saplings planted in the first week of July 2024, under Plantation 2024.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the need for steps to revive rivers that are close to being extinct.“Plantation should be done in the catchment area of rivers and special efforts should be made for Ghaziabad's Hindon river,” he said and added that to increase the green cover,'baal van', 'amrit van', 'yuva van' and food forests should be set up in different parts of the state.

The Chief Minister has asked the officials to ensure that more farmers get benefits of the agroforestry carbon finance project.

He also directed officials concerned to launch an awareness campaign in schools and colleges against the use of harmful plastic.

In the past six years, over 168 crore trees have been planted in the state. 'Ped lagao, ped bachao' will be the theme for the drive in 2024.

--IANS

amita/kvd