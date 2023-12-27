Turkish main index opens Wednesday’s session with losses

(MENAFN) At the commencement of trading on Wednesday, the Turkish main stock index initiated at 7,282.21 points, which reflects a marginal decrease of 0.23 percent or 17.13 points in comparison to the previous closing value.



During the preceding session, the BIST 100 index exhibited a positive trend, marking a 0.47 percent increase and concluding at 7,299.33 points. This upward movement was coupled with a noteworthy daily transaction volume amounting to 60 billion Turkish liras, which is equivalent to USD2.06 billion.



As of 18.05 AM local time (1505GMT) on the same day, the foreign exchange market depicted the following rates: the USD/TRY exchange rate held at 29.3710, the EUR/TRY rate was positioned at 32.4430, as well as the GBP/TRY rate stood at 37.3910.



In addition, in the commodities market, the cost of one ounce of gold was documented at USD2,076.65, while the barrel price of Brent oil maintained a level around USD80.95.

MENAFN27122023000045015839ID1107660622