Gaza authorities says Israel steals organs from Palestinian bodies

(MENAFN) Late on Tuesday, local authorities in Gaza leveled accusations against Israel, alleging the theft of organs from Palestinian bodies, and called for an international investigation.



The Gaza-based government media office asserted that the examination of the bodies indicated substantial changes in shape, attributing it to the illicit removal of vital organs.



Furthermore, it claimed that the Israeli army delivered bodies without identifying information and declined to disclose the locations from which they were taken.



The declaration also asserted that such actions were repeated by the Israeli army throughout the ongoing conflict in Gaza, including the exhumation of bodies from graveyards.



The declaration denounced what it called "the silent position of the international organizations operating in Gaza, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, towards such an awful crime by the (Israeli) occupation."



As of now, Israeli authorities have not provided a response to the allegations made against them.



On Tuesday, the Israeli authorities released the bodies of numerous Palestinians who had been killed by the Israeli army during its ground operation.



According to a correspondent from a Turkish news outlet on the scene, the Health Ministry in Gaza received the bodies via the Kerem Shalom border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip.



The responsibility for burying the bodies in mass graves was reportedly assigned to the Endowments and Religious Affairs Ministry in Gaza.

