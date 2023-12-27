Delight In The Best Of Arabic Cuisine As LIWA VILLAGE Powered Bydu Unveils A Plethora Of F&B Outlets

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Taking place every day during December, this magnificent festival offers an immersive experience with a touch of Emirati traditions in the heart of the desert.

With plenty of F&B partners on board, including ERTH, NINIVE, and many others, visitors can indulge in a sensational fusion of traditional and modern flavours all day long.

Abu Dhabi: LIWA VILLAGE powered by du, is inviting everyone to embark on a gastronomic journey at its ongoing desert festival. With an extensive array of F&B brands spanning this charming oasis, visitors can savour the authentic flavours and diverse offerings that showcase the true essence of Arabic cuisine. Featuring a myriad of activities across different zones, all designed to deliver exclusive experiences in a family-friendly ambience, LIWA VILLAGE is the ultimate destination for an unforgettable road trip and a unique celebration of Emirati culture, art, music, and adventure.

Nestled in the heart of the desert, LIWA VILLAGE features an array of zones: SOUK, OASIS, VALLEY, PAVILION, CARNIVAL, PUBG MOBILE STATION, and MAIN STAGE presented by du. Nearly 30 F&B partners have descended onto this breathtaking oasis, bringing together a vibrant tapestry of tastes and aromas that transport visitors to a world where culinary excellence meets the enchanting spirit of the Liwa desert.

In the SOUK, a traditional Arabian marketplace with breathtaking views from its rooftop, ERTH is the featured F&B participant. A home-grown brand that proudly embodies Emirati hospitality, ERTH is inspired by local values, modern kitchen creativity, and vibrant authentic energy. Offering original and experimental dishes that explore the UAE's rich bounty of ingredients, this renowned brand is also included in the prestigious Michelin Guide.

NINIVE was also among the most notable F&B outlets in the OASIS, a unique zone where the beauty of the past converges with the novelty of the present. Renowned for mastering Middle Eastern and North African cuisine, Ninive is running an exciting 3-week pop-up dining experience to satisfy all visitors' cravings. Featuring an exquisite menu bursting with flavours, Ninive brings its signature charm and delectable offerings to the heart of the SOUK.

Plenty of exciting F&B brands are also adding their own artistic touch to the gastronomy scene across the main zones. Visitors can relish in the mouthwatering bites of BB Social Dining, a brand serving up modern Asian cuisine, and juicy burgers freshly prepared by GOAT, an eatery known for its unique approach to grilling flavoursome meats. For more casual dining options, visitors can head to the House of Slaw, a restaurant known for its crunchy chicken and tantalising burgers.

Mattar, a barbecue-focused company that makes, crafts and, supplies live-fire cuisine experiences with the best ingredients and materials, is also taking the spotlight at LIWA VILLAGE. A wide selection of moreish desserts and delicious bites are also on hand, served by the popular restaurant LET'S. A diverse array of irresistible sweets and seasonal savouries are also offered by Home Bakery, a local eatery born out of a natural love for delicious food. To wash down all those deep flavours, visitors can follow the earthy aromas in the air to find RAIN, a brand takeover with Tryano known for its strong passion for brewing the most authentic and mouthwatering coffee on the market.

Each zone offers a different culinary experience with a distinctive group of local F&B brands awaiting visitors to explore. Names like Oro Pizzeria, Must, Salt, Kabab Zmanawal, Glaze, Hoka, Mandi Man, and many others are present at every corner, adding to the remarkable culinary diversity of this winter heaven.

Running daily throughout December and featuring non-stop extravaganzas, LIWA VILLAGE is the ultimate escape from the bustle of the city. Complementing the festival's culinary adventure are daily fireworks shows, weekly live performances from talented Arabic artists, and a spectacular New Year's Eve revelry on the last day. Don't miss out on enjoying a well-rounded winter experience like no other and grab your ticket today from LIWA VILLAGE's official website.