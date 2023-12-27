LIFT Intersects 28 M At 0.99% Li2o At Its BIG East Pegmatite, Yellowknife Lithium Project, NWT

Highlights:

YLP-0115: 28 m at 0.99% Li 2 O, (BIG East)

including: 8 m at 1.43% Li2O



YLP-0120: 23 m at 0.61% Li 2 O, (Echo)

including: 6 m at 1.06% Li2O



YLP-0111: 11 m at 0.52% Li 2 O, (Shorty)

including: 2 m at 1.24% Li2O



YLP-0124: 6 m at 1.07% Li 2 O, (BIG East)



Discussion of Results

This week's drill results are for eight holes drilled on five different pegmatite complexes, with two holes each from BIG East (YLP-0115, -0123), Shorty (YLP-0070, -0111), and Fi Main (YLP-0071, -0137) as well as one hole each from Echo (YLP-00120) and Ki (YLP-0118). A table of composite calculations, general comments related to this discussion, and a table of collar headers are provided towards the end of this section.





Figure 1 – Location of LIFT's Yellowknife Lithium Project. Drilling has been thus far focused on the Road Access Group of pegmatites which are located to the east of the city of Yellowknife along a government-maintained paved highway, as well as the Echo target in the Further Afield Group.

BIG East Pegmatite

The BIG East pegmatite complex comprises a corridor of parallel-trending dykes that is exposed for at least 1,300 m of strike length, ranges from 10-100 m wide, and dips approximately 55°-75° degrees to the west. The northern-most ~300-400 m of this corridor is stepped over 300 m to the west to form an en échelon-like array with the southern bulk of the complex.

YLP-0115 was drilled to test the BIG East swarm approximately 600 m from its southern end and 200 m vertically beneath the surface, as well as 50 m downdip of previously released YLP-0092 (combined 25 m of pegmatite averaging 1.73% Li2O), 150 m downdip of YLP-0085 (combined 28 m at 1.19% Li2O), and 200 m downdip of YLP-0084 (combined 20 m at 1.44% Li2O). Drilling intersected a single 31 m wide pegmatite dyke that returned an assay composite of 0.99% Li2O over 28 m, including a subinterval of 1.43% Li2O over 8 m.

YLP-0123 was drilled on northern en-échelon step-out, approximately 100 m from its northern mapped extent, 50 m vertically beneath the surface, and 50-100 m up-dip of previously released YLP-0122 (no pegmatite). Drilling intersected a 9 m wide and 8 m wide pegmatite separated by 17 m of country rock, with the upper one returning a composite of 1.07% Li2O over 6 m (Table 1 and 2, Figures 2 & 3).





Figure 2 – Plan view showing the surface expression of the BIG East pegmatite with diamond drill holes reported in this press release.





Figure 3 – Cross-section illustrating YLP-0115 with results as shown in the BIG East pegmatite dyke with a 28 m interval of 0.99% Li2O.

Echo Pegmatite

The Echo pegmatite complex comprises a north-northwest trending corridor, at least 1,000 m in length and 450 m in width, with numerous trend-parallel and oblique (mostly northwest-trending) dykes. Individual dykes range from gently to steeply east dipping and are up to 25 m wide. The hole described below was collared into a pegmatite swarm formed by three parallel, oblique-striking, and gently dipping pegmatite intervals (upper, mid, lower) that all merge, to the southeast, into a wider, more northwesterly-striking, and more steeply dipping dyke.

YLP-0120 tested the merged portion of the upper and middle dykes as well as the lower dyke, approximately 100 m from its northern mapped extent and, respectively, <25 m and 100 m vertically beneath the surface. This hole also falls 50 m downdip of previously released YLP-0107 (1.24% Li2O over 13 m from middle pegmatite) and 100 m downdip of YLP-0106 (1.41% Li2O over 10 m from middle). Drilling of YLP-0120 intersected a 29 m wide merged upper-middle dyke that returned an assay composite of 0.61% Li2O over 23 m, including 1.06% Li2O over 6 m, as well as a 3 m wide lower dyke with negligible grade (Table 1 & 2, Figures 4 & 5).





Figure 4 – Plan view showing the surface expression of the Echo pegmatite with diamond drill holes reported in this press release.





Figure 5 – Cross-section of YLP-0120 which intersected the Echo pegmatite dyke with a 23 m interval of 0.61% Li2O.

Shorty Pegmatite

The Shorty pegmatite is one of several dykes occurring within a north-of-northeast striking corridor. Drill intercepts of Shorty show that in some places it is formed by a single 10-25 m wide dyke whereas elsewhere it comprises 2-4 dykes with a similar cumulative width spread over 40-95 m of core length. The pegmatite is visible for at least 700 m on surface and dips 50°-70° to the west-northwest.

YLP-0070 was designed to test the Shorty pegmatite approximately 150 m from its southern mapped extent and 150 m vertically beneath the surface. Drilling intersected 31 m of pegmatite from three dykes spread over 70 m of drill core, with each dyke ranging between 9-13 m wide and returning negligible grade.

YLP-0111 was designed to test the Shorty pegmatite approximately 200 m from its northern mapped extent and 225 m vertically below the surface, as well as 100 m downdip of YLP-0103 (0.67% Li2O over 18 m) and 200 m downdip from YLP-0033 (1.13% Li2O over 25 m). Drilling intersected a 65 m interval with two thick (16-22 m wide) and two thin (1-2 m) dykes accumulating to 41 m of pegmatite. The lower-most of these dykes returned an assay composite of 0.52% Li2O over 11 m, including 1.24% Li2O over 2 m, whereas the other dykes returned negligible grade (Table 1 and 2, Figures 6 & 7).





Figure 6 – Plan view showing the surface expression of the Shorty pegmatite with diamond drill holes reported in this press release.





Figure 7 – Cross-section of YLP-0111 which intersected the Shorty pegmatite dyke with a 11 m interval of 0.52% Li2O.

Ki Pegmatite

The Ki pegmatite is one of several subparallel dykes occurring within a north-of-northwest trending corridor. Drill intercepts typically comprise a thick“main” dyke flanked by one or more narrower (1-5 m wide) dykes although, in places, it is formed by 2-6 dykes of similar cumulative thickness spread over up to 80 m of core length. The Ki dyke is visible for at least 1,000 m on surface and dips between 65°-80° to the southwest.

YLP-0118 tested the Ki pegmatite approximately 200 m from its southern mapped extents and 150 m vertically beneath the surface. Drilling intersected an 18 m wide main dyke flanked by a couple of 2 m wide dykes to the southwest, with the main dyke returning just one noteworthy assay of 0.96% Li2O over 1 m (Table 1 and 2, Figure 8).





Figure 8 – Plan view showing the surface expression of the Ki pegmatite with diamond drill holes reported in this press release.

Fi Main Pegmatite

The Fi Main pegmatite comprises a 10-100 m wide corridor of 1-5 dykes that dip between 70°-85° to the west-northwest and extends for at least 1,500 m on surface.

YLP-0071 tested the Fi Main pegmatite just 100 m from its southern mapped extent and 50 m vertically below the surface. Drilling intersected a single 17 m wide pegmatite dyke that returned negligible grade.

YLP-0137 tested the Fi Main pegmatite approximately 650 m from its northern mapped extent and 200 m vertically beneath the surface, as well as 100 m downdip of YLP-0018 (combined 31 m of pegmatite averaging 0.54% Li2O) and 50 m up-dip of YLP-0019 (negligible grade). Drilling intersected three separate pegmatite swarms comprising summed totals of 24 m of pegmatite between 28-65 m core depth, 21 m between 226-252 m depth, and another 21 m between 311-346 m depth. All pegmatite returned negligible grade (Table 1 and 2, Figures 9 & 10).





Figure 9 – Plan view showing the surface expression of the Fi Main pegmatite with diamond drill holes reported in this press release.





Figure 10 – Plan view showing the surface expression of the Fi SW pegmatite with diamond drill holes reported in this press release.

Table 1 – Assay highlights for drill holes reported in this press release.