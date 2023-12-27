Debtor Distribution Data (CK92) - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To the Nasdaq Copenhagen
Debtor distribution data (CK92)
Pursuant to s 24 Danish Capital Markets Act, Nykredit Realkredit A/S hereby publishes debtor distribution data for callable mortgage bond series as at 22 December 2023 in the attached file.
Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on .
For further information about data format and contents, please refer to the Nasdaq website.
Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.
Yours sincerely
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Attachments
debisams Debtor distribution data - Nykredit Realkredit A_S - 22-12-2023
MENAFN27122023004107003653ID1107660610
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.