Major Events In Kuwait For 2023

Defense and internal security:



Jan 1: Kuwait's Ministry of Interior announced that 1.2 million Captagon pills, 250 kgs of hashish and 104 kgs of shabu were seized.

Jan 11: Interior Ministry detained a person running a local alcohol factory in Al-Wafra area.

Jan 16: Ministry of Interior seized an alcohol factory.

Jan 19: First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah approved the highest number of promotions in the history of the ministry, including 3,193 officers.

Jan 24: First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Acting Defense Minister Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah ordered appending some 759 interior ministry retirees and those with prior military service to re-admittance course.

Jan 30: The National Guard conducted Asad Al-Jazeerah V drills in Sheikh Salem Al-Ali camp.

Feb 1: Kuwaiti Interior Ministry conducted the largest-ever seizure of illegally-obtained Lyrica (pregabalin) pills, some 15 million, and half a ton of the drug in raw powder form.

Feb 4: British forces arrived to Kuwait to take part in Desert Warrior VII drills alongside Kuwaiti forces from the 5th to the 23rd of this month.

Feb 5: "Taawun I drills" kickstarted under sponsorship and attendance of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and attendance of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

Feb 14: The Interior Ministry launched a project linking traffic fines in the State of Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

Feb 23: A joint drill between Kuwait's forces, "American Spartans" and the "British Dragons" squads concluded.

Feb 24: Ministry of Interior announced sabotaging a large smuggling operation consisting of about a quarter ton of hashish and other narcotics by five suspects.

Feb 25: Kuwait Air Force jets and Saudi "suqoor team" present an air show on occasion of the country's national holidays.

Feb 26: The Ministry of Interior partially closed the Arabian Gulf Road for the fireworks show on occasion of the national holidays.

March 5: Activities of the 36th Gulf traffic week commenced and set to last until the 9th.

March 5: Kuwaiti general staff leadership begins a second coordination meeting with the participation of the Gulf Cooperation Council and its general secretariate.

March 8: Fire broke out and was contained at a powerhouse in Salmiya.

March 11: First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Defense Minister oversaw the seizure and capture of 120 kgs of Hashish, 36,000 Captagon pills and more narcotics, all in the possession of six siblings who manufacture and distribute the substances.

March 16: Kuwait's Naval Force concluded "Danah 23" drills.

March 17: Interior Ministry arrests a runaway suspected of smuggling 18 kgs of hashish into the country.

April 14: The Interior Mministry launched a wide-scale campaign to search for a missing citizen, Mubarak Al-Rashidi, in Kabd Area.

May 13: First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Acting Defense Minister supervised seizure of over 152 kilograms of drugs.

May 21: The Ministry of Interior seized around 120 kgs of hashish and opium smuggled through sea.

May 29: The Interior Ministry found body of Mubarak Al-Rashidi in Salmi Area.

May 27: The Interior Ministry arrested 10 people charged with bribing voters to vote for certain candidates in Kuwait's parliamentary elections..

June 1: Three Asian nationals died in a fire in a house in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh.

June 3: The Interior Ministry arrested two persons who worked for three parliamentary candidates accused of buying votes.

June 9: The Interior Ministry announced arrest of seven persons who possessed some five kgs of illegal pills.

June 11: Kuwaiti and Pakistani armed forces signed a cooperation agreement.

June 13: Kuwait and Qatar launched an electronic system that allows collection of traffic fines.

June 13: Ministry of Defense said it agreed with Turkiye to purchase drones with a value of USD 367 million.

July 6: Fire erupted in Amghara contained by four firefighting force teams.

July 6: Interior Ministry announced that expatriates who break traffic laws will not be allowed to travel if they do not pay fines for the traffic department.

July 7: Interior Ministry detained 33 people who had been fabricating official documents and submitting them to concerned bodies in the country.

July 9: A firefighting station in Saad Al-Abdullah area had been inaugurated.

July 13: Kuwaiti officers Khaled Al-Najjar and Tareq Al-Saddani were honored by Colombia's Ministry of Interior in the capital, Bogota.

July 15: The special military squad, "Maghawir 25 force," headed to Jordan to participate in joint drills.

July 17: Interior Ministry apprehended 22 persons for various offenses including possession of narcotics and varying sums of money.

August 7: Defense Ministry inked a deal with KISR on innovations and facilitating work procedures.

Aug 11: The anti-drug division sabotaged a smuggling attempt of captagon pills into the country.

Aug 15: Interior Ministry nabbed 21 persons in possession of narcotics, alcohol, bullets and sums of money.

Aug 16: Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior detained two women who attempted to smuggle three packages carrying 15 kgs of marijuana.

Aug 18: Fifteen people with narcotics, alcohol, fire arms, sums of money and forged money had been nabbed by the Interior Ministry.

Aug 19: Seven people have been implicated in two separate cables theft cases.

Aug 22: A smuggling attempt of two kgs of heroin had been sabotaged by the anti-drugs division.

Aug 23: A fire erupted in a cement factory with no human losses.

Aug 27: The Ministry of Interior launched an app for police officers to issue traffic fines.

Aug 29: Interior Ministry in cooperation with Foreign Ministry launched a service for emergeny travel permit on Sahel smart phone application.

Aug 31: The Ministry of Interior announced new service for nationals wishing to renew passports and with a travel ticket in less than 24 hours.

Sept 2: Eight people who tried to smuggle 140 kgs of marijuana and 50,000 captagon pills were detained by the interior ministry.

Sept 6: A funeral with military ceremonies had been held for the martyr Hamdan Al-Mutairi after his body had been returned to the country.

Sept 10: An attempt at smuggling narcotics had been foiled by the interior ministry.

Sept 13: Interior Ministry announced seizing largest alcoholic beverages factory in the country run by six people.

Sept 15: sixteen people indicted with 13 cases were detained by the interior ministry.

Sept 17: The interior ministry obtained 300 motor cycles to improve traffic services.

Sept 21: Ministry of Interior seized 21 people on accounts of drug possession.

Oct 15: The coast guard executed maneuvers in four sites.

Oct 20: Interior Ministry detained 24 people for narcotics possession, alcoholic beverages, unlicensed weapons and sums of money.

Oct 25: Kuwait Air Force received the fifth batch of Eurofighter typhoon jets.

Nov 1: Kuwait Army along with the elite squad, the "Maghawir 25," carry out a drill in the desert.

Nov 18: Around 800 kgs of cannabis have been seized by Interior Ministry personnel.

Nov 20: Interior Ministry thwarted a smuggling attempt of 500 kgs of cannabis.

Nov 24: Troops of the special force, "Maghawir 25," left for Pakistan to take part in drills.

Nov 25: An Emirati frigate arrived in the country as part of expertise exchange program.

Dec 4: Interior Ministry detained individuals implicated in burning vehicle of Justice Sultan Buresli with large amounts of drugs, fire arms and monetary sums in their possession.

Dec 6: Coast guard seized eight people trying to smuggle in around 100 kgs of meth of an estimated market value of KD two million (approx. USD 6.5 million). (more)

