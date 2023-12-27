(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dover, Delaware Dec 26, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Its Pepu International LLC project is now complete and has all the data needed to secure the financial future of all people.

Its mathematical algorithm, embedded in a decentralized system, allows it to grow continuously and to be able to enforce, in a practical way, the idea that the financial future will undoubtedly change.

The ZAIAT concept is unique and verifiable. On every transaction, a 2% fee is applied and the corresponding amount of coins is burned. This means the total supply of ZAIAT coins decreases over time, making the remaining coins more valuable. The value of the burned coins is then transferred into the value of the unburned coins, which increases their value even more. The total value of the coins left in the market is now higher, but the number of coins is lower.

With the ZAIAT cryptocurrency, it is certain that no one can lose, and the gains can be considerable. The estimator on the front page of zaiat gives us some incredible data.

The idea is born that finally the appearance of this coin recognizes people's right to a respected life and a wonderful future.

Any investor's portfolio must adopt the inclusion of this currency in its economic policies as a development vector, because zaiat has the unique characteristic of eliminating risk and continuously growing.

Another idea that is needed is that it is the only currency in the world that does not respond to negative stimuli because its functioning algorithm is immune.

Under these conditions, it is concluded that ZAIAT will democratize free access to a happy financial future for all people, because it will not take into account their level of mastery of economic concepts. In other words, the level of economic knowledge of the participants is irrelevant, as ZAIAT produces its financial knowledge without discrimination for the benefit of all, equally.

"We believe 2024 will be the year of the ZAIAT cryptocurrency. There is nothing else in the world that can bring so much joy to everyone."

Pepu International LLC is ready to change the game and make cryptocurrencies a part of our everyday lives. For more information, visit their website for an understanding of the mathematical algorithm behind its system of continuous growth and fluctuation elimination specific to other cryptocurrencies.

Pepu International LLC

...

