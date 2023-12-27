BATE NATE H Treats His Fans With Christmas Special Video Content 'BATE NATE H X SWAROVSKI'

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

London, England Dec 26, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Already known for the creatively unpredictable appeal of his original music tracks, BATE NATE H hits the scene with greater impact than ever with his back-to-back releases. Now he is back with his Christmas special video, capturing all the special things about the greatest festival. The Christmas special of the rapper 'BATE NATE H X SWAROVSKI' visual content can offer a few more very special features as well as guest appearances. However, a young pioneer of 808 sound in London, the artist has been involved in the fashion scene. The artist is renowned for blending heavy production with cleanly mixed vocals and honest reflections on the climb.

Rap star and fashion icon BATE NATE H takes on part 6 of his 'BATE NATE H X SWAROVSKI' content. This one is a special Christmas edition which is such a good watch filled with holiday vibes. Right back around to the music scene where his style, his vibe, and his fans are pure, music videos from the world famous 'Slatty' to the fashion-infused 'Finer Things' from the gritty but iconic 'Why im bleeding' to the well thought and artistic 'and I mean it' (where BATENATEH teamed with LFW grad winner 2023 lexie wang to bring a different video 120k people appreciated) KEEPS HIS NAME AND BRAND AS A ICON RELEVANT.

Well, OMPLEX UK has recently released the UK's top 50 rappers of all time and missed out on a lot of legends but missed out on BATE NATE H when he single-handedly was the 1st UK rapper to build this 808/trap sound. His album 'Young Soldiers of the Lord' comes out in May 2024. All of his tracks 'Put A Krown On It', 'U CANT FADE ME ANTHEM', AND 'Slime Smoke' is available on Spotify , YouTube , Apple Music , and SoundCloud . Follow the artist on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter to learn more about the colossal artist.

Watch this video on YouTube: