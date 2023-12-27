President Ilham Aliyev Visits Catherine Palace In Saint Petersburg

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and heads
of other countries participating in an informal meeting of the CIS
heads of state have toured the Catherine Palace in Saint
Petersburg.
During the years of the World War II, the historical monument
fell victim to destruction and looting by the fascist invasion. A
substantial portion of the museum collection was lost, and the
monument endured significant damage. The restoration efforts for
the Catherine Palace have been in progress since 1957.
