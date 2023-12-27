               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev Visits Catherine Palace In Saint Petersburg


12/27/2023 3:10:33 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and heads of other countries participating in an informal meeting of the CIS heads of state have toured the Catherine Palace in Saint Petersburg.

During the years of the World War II, the historical monument fell victim to destruction and looting by the fascist invasion. A substantial portion of the museum collection was lost, and the monument endured significant damage. The restoration efforts for the Catherine Palace have been in progress since 1957.

MENAFN27122023000195011045ID1107660584

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search