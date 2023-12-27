President Ilham Aliyev Visits Grand Peterhof Palace In Saint Petersburg

( MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and heads of other countries participating in an informal meeting of the CIS heads of state have toured the Grand Peterhof Palace in Saint Petersburg.

