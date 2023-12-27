               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Informal Meeting Of CIS Heads Of State Is Held In Saint Petersburg


12/27/2023 3:10:31 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An informal meeting of the CIS heads of state was held in Saint Petersburg.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin addressed the meeting.

