Ukrainian Forces Eliminate 790 More Russian Invaders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces killed about 355,750 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022 and December 27, 2023, including 790 in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Ukraine's defense forces also destroyed 5,913 (+14) enemy tanks, 10,973 (+17) armored fighting vehicles, 8,376 (+10) artillery systems, 934 multiple rocket launchers, 616 (+2) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 329 warplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,471 (+13) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,620 (+2) cruise missiles, 23 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 11,140 (+31) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,240 (+1) pieces of special equipment.

Data on enemy losses are being updated.