Three Killed, 16 Wounded In 161 Enemy Attacks On Kherson Region In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army launched 161 shelling attacks on the Kherson region on December 26, killing three people and leaving 16 others injured.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 161 shelling attacks, firing 853 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, aircraft and UAVs, including seven Shahed drones. The enemy fired 90 shells at the city of Kherson," Prokudin said.

According to him, the Russian military targeted residential neighborhoods, infrastructure, enterprises, a shopping center, a railway station in Kherson and an educational institution in the Kherson district.

On December 26, Russian troops attacked the railway station in Kherson, with casualties reported and damage caused to rolling stock.

According to Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, the attack on the train station in Kherson killed a police officer and two others were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.