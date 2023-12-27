Azerbaijan Approves Budget Of Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund For 2024 - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Azerbaijan's
budget revenues of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund for 2024
will amount to 2.8 billion manat ($1.64 billion), and expenditures
- to 2.8 billion manat ($1.64 billion), Trend reports.
This is reflected in the decree "On the budget of the Compulsory
Medical Insurance Fund for 2024" signed by President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The full text of the decree can be found at the link
