Azerbaijan Approves Budget Of Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund For 2024 - Decree


12/27/2023 3:09:50 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Azerbaijan's budget revenues of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund for 2024 will amount to 2.8 billion manat ($1.64 billion), and expenditures - to 2.8 billion manat ($1.64 billion), Trend reports.

This is reflected in the decree "On the budget of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund for 2024" signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

