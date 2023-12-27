West's Unilateral And Violent Policy Plunges Region Into Chaos - Turkish Professor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Europe's unilateral, violent policy that does not take into account the dynamics of the countries is plunging the region into instability and chaos, Prof. Dr. Mehmet Yuce, dean of the Faculty of Turkic World Economics at UNEC (Azerbaijan State University of Economics) and professor at Uludag University told Trend .

"When talking about the European Union's foreign policy, usually the first theoretical approach that comes to mind is realism. This is because realism is a framework that argues that states' interests are fundamental and justifies the impossibility of transferring sovereignty," he said.

"The pursuit of Europe's foul foreign policy (especially in recent years) by its leaders, who do not favor peace and stability in the world and put only their interests at the forefront, contradicts Europe's common values and undermines peace in the countries of the region," the professor added.

"The latest example is the situation in Serbia. The opposition held several protests, pointing to electoral fraud. This behavior, which is not unfamiliar to us, has recently been used by Europe to interfere in the internal affairs of countries. This method, called color revolutions, was also used in post-Soviet countries, which led to long-term instability in those countries," said Yuce.

"What does the European Union expect from Serbia? As we know, Serbia has traditionally had strong ties with Russia, although geographically and culturally, it has been considered part of Europe. The EU is concerned about this situation. It demands that Serbia pursue an anti-Russian policy. President Aleksandar Vucic, on the other hand, is pursuing an independent policy based on balance. The European and pro-European opposition concerned about this accuses Vucic of creating an atmosphere of uncertainty in a country that officially seeks membership in the EU but maintains close relations with its traditional ally Russia," he said.

"On the other side, it forces Serbia to recognize Kosovo, which has declared de facto independence under the auspices of the EU and the US. Europe wants Vucic, who is attempting to pursue autonomous policies, to relinquish leadership and work with an opposition aligned with EU principles. When the EU fails to achieve its electoral aims, it collaborates with the opposition, resulting in upheaval in the country and destabilization of the area," Yuce added.

