West's Unilateral And Violent Policy Plunges Region Into Chaos - Turkish Professor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Europe's
unilateral, violent policy that does not take into account the
dynamics of the countries is plunging the region into instability
and chaos, Prof. Dr. Mehmet Yuce, dean of the Faculty of Turkic
World Economics at UNEC (Azerbaijan State University of Economics)
and professor at Uludag University told Trend .
"When talking about the European Union's foreign policy, usually
the first theoretical approach that comes to mind is realism. This
is because realism is a framework that argues that states'
interests are fundamental and justifies the impossibility of
transferring sovereignty," he said.
"The pursuit of Europe's foul foreign policy (especially in
recent years) by its leaders, who do not favor peace and stability
in the world and put only their interests at the forefront,
contradicts Europe's common values and undermines peace in the
countries of the region," the professor added.
"The latest example is the situation in Serbia. The opposition
held several protests, pointing to electoral fraud. This behavior,
which is not unfamiliar to us, has recently been used by Europe to
interfere in the internal affairs of countries. This method, called
color revolutions, was also used in post-Soviet countries, which
led to long-term instability in those countries," said Yuce.
"What does the European Union expect from Serbia? As we know,
Serbia has traditionally had strong ties with Russia, although
geographically and culturally, it has been considered part of
Europe. The EU is concerned about this situation. It demands that
Serbia pursue an anti-Russian policy. President Aleksandar Vucic,
on the other hand, is pursuing an independent policy based on
balance. The European and pro-European opposition concerned about
this accuses Vucic of creating an atmosphere of uncertainty in a
country that officially seeks membership in the EU but maintains
close relations with its traditional ally Russia," he said.
"On the other side, it forces Serbia to recognize Kosovo, which
has declared de facto independence under the auspices of the EU and
the US. Europe wants Vucic, who is attempting to pursue autonomous
policies, to relinquish leadership and work with an opposition
aligned with EU principles. When the EU fails to achieve its
electoral aims, it collaborates with the opposition, resulting in
upheaval in the country and destabilization of the area," Yuce
added.
