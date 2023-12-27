               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev Approves Amendments To Law On Banks


12/27/2023 3:09:49 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law on amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Banks", Trend reports.

According to the document, Article 82.1.7 of the law "On Banks" is set out in the following wording:

"Taxes to the state budget, compulsory state social insurance contributions and unemployment insurance contributions to off-budget state funds, as well as amounts payable to the compulsory health insurance fund on compulsory health insurance contributions."

This law comes into force on January 1, 2024.

