Iranian, Russian Foreign Mins. Discuss Relations, Regional, International Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian discussed with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov Wednesday latest developments in the South Caucasus, the bilateral relations, and major international and regional issues.
While on a call with Lavrov, Amir-Abdollahian welcomed the ongoing negotiations mediated by Russia between Azerbaijan and Armenia to reach a permanent peaceful agreement, and affirmed his country's support for lasting peace in the region, as mentioned on the Iranian Foreign Ministry's website.
Lavrov confirmed his country's determination to develop a cooperation plan between Moscow and Tehran, pointing out that his country has implemented procedures to link the two countries by rail.
Lavrov welcomed Iran's signing of the Eurasian Economic Union's free trade agreement, describing it as a very important step in developing trade relations between Iran and Russia, and other countries in the union. (end)
