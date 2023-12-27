Major Events In Kuwait For 2023

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT --



Social affairs, transport and public facilities:



Jan 9: Kuwait Ports Authority announced that the cruise ship ARTANIA MS, carrying around 1,000 tourists from across Europe, docked in Kuwait as part of a tour of the wider Arab region.

Jan 15: The Fatwa and Legislation Department declared that a verdict in favor of Kuwait had been issued regarding the international arbitration presented by a consortium of Italian and Spanish companies.

Jan 17: Kuwait Airways announced the operation of scheduled commercial flights to Greek cities of Athens and Mykonos starting June 14.

Jan 22: Kuwaiti Abdulrahman Al-Asfour was chosen as Secretary General of the Arab Towns Organization (ATO) during an urgent meeting for the organization, Kuwait Municipality announced.

Jan 25: Minister of Social Affairs and Societal Development and State Minister for Women and Childhood Affairs, Mai Al-Baghli, headed Kuwait's delegation to the 42nd round of Arab ministerial meeting in Qatari capital, Doha.

Jan 26: Kuwait Airways declared a 10 percent increase in revenues accompanied by a significant improvement in profit margin of 40 percent as well as a decrease in losses by 48 percent in 2022, compared against 2019.

Jan 30: Kuwait Airways announced 20 summer and winter destinations for the year 2023.

Jan 31: Minister of Public Works and Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Amani Bugammaz engaged in separate discussions with Qatari Municipality Minister Dr. Abdullah Al-Subaei and Minister of Transport Jassem Al-Sulaitee on bilateral ties and specialized issues in capital, Doha.

Feb 8: Ministry of Social Affairs and Societal Development held flag hoisting ceremony kickstarting the national holiday celebrations.

Feb 9: Minister of Social Affairs and Societal Development and State Minister for Women and Childhood Affairs, Mai Al-Baghli, inaugurated farmers' market "Nuwair Market."

Feb 22: Minister of State for Municipality Affairs Abdulaziz Al-Mojel inaugurated the general secretariat's new building.

Feb 23: Minister of Public Works and Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Amani Bugammaz headed Kuwait's delegation to the fourth meeting of commission concerned with high-speed railway link between Kuwait city and Riyadh.

March 7: The Central Statistics directorate announced that Kuwait's population reached 4,385,717 in 2021 with Kuwaitis representing 34 percent of total population with 1,488,726 people.

March 9: The Middle East Psychological Association (MEPA) commenced its sixth annual conference in Kuwait.

March 13: Ministry of Social Affairs and Societal Development announced a total of approximately KD four million of donations to the quake-stricken areas in Turkiye and Syria.

March 16: Kuwait Airways hosted celebrations on occasion of resumption of flights between Kuwait and Kuala Lumpur after a seven-year hiatus.

March 20: The Municipal council approved during session initiatives submitted by local commercial banks to rebuild affected areas in Mubarakiya market fire as well as project of Shuwaikh beach development.

March 20: Kuwait Airways and Malaysian Airlines inked partnership agreement.

March 31: Kuwait Port Authority commenced project of redeveloping and reforming Shuwaikh port docks.

April 17: A container ship of Abu Dhabi Ports arrived at Shuwaikh Port, launching a direct cargo route from Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi.

April 17: The Municipal Council approved a request by Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) to establish oil waste recycling projects.

April 20: Minister of Social Affairs Mai Al-Baghli said a campaign to help insolvent people collected KD 11.441 million (USD 37.3 million).

May 8: Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) launched a strategy to provide parking lots for people with disabilities.

May 14: Kuwait and Saudi Airways signed a code-sharing agreement.

May 18: Kuwait Airways received its eighth Airbus neo-320, naming it Al Manageesh.

May 30: The Public Authority of Manpower said it was start receiving Filipino domestic workers after closure of an illegal shelter affiliated with the Embassy of the Philippines.

June 11: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) agreed with Italian Leonardo company to install two KD 6.68 million (USD 21.4 million) radars at Kuwait International Airport.

June 20: Kuwait Airways won the world's most advanced airlines award from Skytrax company.

June 22: Kuwait Airways signed an agreement with Rolls Royce ot provide Total Care maintenance service fir Airbus 330-neo planes.

June 28: DGCA and South Korean civil aviation signed agreement to regulate operations.

July 31: Kuwait Airways achieved 30 percent growth in first half of 2023 compared to same period of last year.

Aug 10: Ministry of social affairs announced readiness of 12 ceremony halls ready to receive online bookings through designated app.

Aug 15: Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) issued decision on amending Internet speed and fees for home subscriptions.

Aug 20: Kuwait Airways diminishes losses from KD 107 million (approx. USD 347.1 million) to KD 55 million (approx. USD 178.4 million) in 2022 approximately a 50 percent decrease.

Aug 28: Public authority for civil information announced adding new service to Kuwait Finder to find diwaniyas.

Aug 31: Ministry of Commerce and industry inaugurated a specialized center with state-of-the-art technology to provide services to people with disabilities and get their paperwork done as efficiently as possible.

Sept 5: Kuwait Airways hosted meeting of Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO) on digitalization and Artificial Intelligence.

Sept 9: Minister of Social Affairs, and Childhood and Family Affairs Sheikh Firas Al-Sabah directed all charitable societies to launch campaign providing relief to those affected by earthquake in Morocco.

Sept 12: State Minister for Municipal Affairs and State Minister for Communications Affairs Fahad Al-Shulah announced approving gulf building code and launching the electronic version.

Sept 17: State Minister for Municipal Affairs and State Minister for Communications Affairs Fahad Al-Shulah announced accomplishing 21 million services through Sahel app since its launch.

Sept 18: Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) announced the cut of international cable connecting Kuwait to international networks. The cable was promptly fixed and internet restored to normal pace.

Sept 27: State Minister for Municipal Affairs and State Minister for Communications Affairs Fahad Al-Shulah announced launching navigational line between Kuwait and UAE.

Oct 8: Social Affairs Ministry launched relief campaign for Palestinian people.

Oct 9: DGCA inked agreement, MoU with Bhutan.

Oct 14: Elderly Diwaniya in west Abdullah Al-Mubarak was opened.

Oct 16: Ministry of Endowment and Islamic Affairs approved 18 centers for Islamic Studies and Quran affairs.

Oct 25: Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Jassim Al-Ostad inaugurated training center for national cadres.

Nov 9: Public Institute for Social Security inaugurated new center at the Avenues Mall.

Nov 9: New online service, Sanad, was put out for foster families.

Nov 15: DGCA inked agreement with Portuguese counterpart.

Nov 19: Social Affairs Ministry and Interior Ministry cooperated to facilitate cooperative society elections.

Dec 13: DGCA inked KD 6.2 million deal with French company (STERELA) to implement the automatic weather monitoring system at Kuwait International Airport.

Dec 14: DGCA signed a KD 6.7 million (USD 21.7 million) deal with Finland's Vaisala company, to execute a project on surface observation and airport meteorological system in Kuwait International Airport.

Dec 24: Kuwait Airways has purchased and received the plane "Burgan," an Airbus A320neo a





