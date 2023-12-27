Major Events In Kuwait For 2023

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Environment:
Jan 21: Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) organized, in cooperation with Kuwait Diving Team, a beach cleaning activity.
Jan 25: Gulf conference and exhibition for green cities and buildings launched under the slogan, an opportunity for green economy.
Jan 30: Environment Public Authority commenced media campaign in cooperation with the UN office aiming to curb use of one-use plastic products.
March 6: Environment week activities began under the slogan, "your home is your responsibility."
March 9: Regional Organization for the Protection of Marine Environment signed a Memorandum of Understanding with British Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (CEFAS).
March 10: Kuwait's Municipality launched in coordination with Kuwait Trade Union Federation the largest voluntary beach-cleaning campaign.
May 24: Environment Public Authority launched three projects in collaboration with the UN environment office as part of Kuwait's compliance with UN climate change framework agreement.
June 26: Kuwait joined the UAE's climate initiative, launched at the COP conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, in 2022.
July 16: Environment Public Authority was awarded ESRI excellence award.
Nov 20: Public Authority for Environment launched Kuwait low-carbon 2050 strategy.
Health services:
Jan 11: Kuwait's Ministry of Health announced that genetic tests have detected the XBB.1.5 variant, which belongs to a subset of the Omicron of the Coronavirus.
Jan 12: The second scientific forum organized by the scientific research and development committee at Al-Adan hospital launched with the participation of more than 300 doctors and technicians.
Jan 15: The national campaign for cancer awareness launched sub-campaign aimed at youth.
Jan 18: Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi inaugurated 11th Kuwait Medica conference and exhibition.
Jan 21: For the first time in the Middle East, three plastic surgeries are held in one due to modern technological advancements, announced Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital.
Jan 21: The 18th surgeons conference and seventh surgery association forum was inaugurated.
Jan 22: Health Minister, Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi, issued decision decreasing profit margin by five percent for pharmaceuticals at private pharmacies.
Jan 24: Kuwait, since establishing children stem cells transplant program in 2020, came in second Arabian Gulf wide, announced Health Ministry official.
Jan 26: The very first orthopedic surgery conference was inaugurated by Health Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi.
Jan 31: Health Ministry commenced month-long awareness campaign for cervical cancer for the second year in a row.
Jan 31: Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital announced the success of the first surgery of its kind, hip and knee replacement for an 82-year old patient at the same time.
Feb 1: Health Ministry began bivalent covid-19 vaccine campaign for 18-year olds and older.
Feb 2: Kuwait first in Arab region, second in Mideast for organ donors per capita announced health official.
Feb 5: The Ministry of Health inaugurated third operational stage of the new Farwaniya hospital.
Feb 15: Dhaman Health Assurance Hospitals Company announced facilities completion and readiness of Al-Jahraa and Ahmadi hospitals as well as five healthcare centers.
Feb 19: Jaber Al-Ahmad hospital inaugurated a research and innovation center the first of its kind locally and on a wider gulf level.
Feb 20: The 20th of February declared Kuwait's first aid day.
March 19: Health Ministry and Environment Public Authority inked cooperation and strategic partnership agreement.
March 19: Maternity Hospitals began providing services for prematurely born infants to allow for the performance of daily activities and skills.
March 21: Health Ministry opened tuberculosis-fighting unit at Mnahi Al-Osaimi center.
March 22: Jaber Al-Ahmad hospital conducts first surgery of its kind in Kuwait for nerves in the back of a child to alleviate muscle cramp symptoms and aid movement.
May 13: Ministry of health launched an electronic platform for appointments for 48 mental health clinics nationwide.
April 18: Ministry of health launched online service for treatment abroad.
April 29: The MoH said 33 practitioners violated the law and that it temporarily closed 33 plastic surgery clinics.
May 6: Kuwait opened a ward for Kuwaiti patients in Montefiore Hospital in New York.
May 10: Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi opened a center to monitor poisonous cases and provide advice and treatment plans.
May 18: Jaber Center for treatment of diabetes of the foot and treatment by using compressed oxygen.
June 21: The MoH announced success of the first operation to implant a pump of an artificial heart for a citizen in his 60s.
June 21: Minister Al-Awadhi closed Kuwait Health Office in Amman, Jordan.
July 12: Qortuba joined World Health Organization's regional healthy city network.
Aug 7: The cardiac hospital in Kuwait successfully completed two aortic valve replacement surgeries using state of the art tech used for the first time in the middle east.
Aug 15: Health Ministry announced finding coronavirus variant EG.5
Aug 23: Al-Shaab joined World Health Organization's regional healthy city network.
Aug 24: Jaber Al-Ahmad hospital used free tissue grafts in a new mechanism for the first time in Kuwait.
Sept 16: Kuwait Cancer Control Center hosted a regional training course on treating prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors via radioactive materials in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Sept 17: Kuwait ranked first in treating prostate and neuroendocrine tumors via isotopes, announced cancer control center.
Sept 27: Jaber Al-Ahmad hospital announced successful highly complex Cardiac catheterization operation for a 65-year-old patient.
Oct 7: Ministry of Health announced option of acquiring sick leave online through Sahel app.
Oct 8: Kuwaiti Medical Association announced presiding over World Medical Association for the 74th session.
Oct 10: Three doctors extended awards for the State of Kuwait for combating cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes in the Middle East.
Oct 11: Health Ministry established a communication center to connect the ministry to beneficiaries.
Oct 12: Health Ministry launched online booking service for mammogram tests.
Oct 16: Mubarak Al-Kabeer hospital opened seven new dermatology clinics.
Oct 19: Health sector stood in solidarity with Palestinian people following Israeli occupation tragic bombing of Al-Ahli hospital.
Oct 21: New surgical robot was used in prostate removal operation.
Oct 30: Farwaniya hospital opened emergency department with a capacity of 1,800 patients.
Nov 6: Kuwait came first on Arab level in combating AIDS indices.
Nov 7: Al-Jahraa hospital began use of modern x-ray machines for tumors and infections.
Dec 11: Health Ministry declared success of program harvesting organs and tissues from the bodies of brain-dead people saving 1,338 patients. (more)
kt
MENAFN27122023000071011013ID1107660567
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.