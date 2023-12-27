Major Events In Kuwait For 2023

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Environment:



Jan 21: Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) organized, in cooperation with Kuwait Diving Team, a beach cleaning activity.

Jan 25: Gulf conference and exhibition for green cities and buildings launched under the slogan, an opportunity for green economy.

Jan 30: Environment Public Authority commenced media campaign in cooperation with the UN office aiming to curb use of one-use plastic products.

March 6: Environment week activities began under the slogan, "your home is your responsibility."

March 9: Regional Organization for the Protection of Marine Environment signed a Memorandum of Understanding with British Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (CEFAS).

March 10: Kuwait's Municipality launched in coordination with Kuwait Trade Union Federation the largest voluntary beach-cleaning campaign.

May 24: Environment Public Authority launched three projects in collaboration with the UN environment office as part of Kuwait's compliance with UN climate change framework agreement.

June 26: Kuwait joined the UAE's climate initiative, launched at the COP conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, in 2022.

July 16: Environment Public Authority was awarded ESRI excellence award.

Nov 20: Public Authority for Environment launched Kuwait low-carbon 2050 strategy.

Health services:



Jan 11: Kuwait's Ministry of Health announced that genetic tests have detected the XBB.1.5 variant, which belongs to a subset of the Omicron of the Coronavirus.

Jan 12: The second scientific forum organized by the scientific research and development committee at Al-Adan hospital launched with the participation of more than 300 doctors and technicians.

Jan 15: The national campaign for cancer awareness launched sub-campaign aimed at youth.

Jan 18: Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi inaugurated 11th Kuwait Medica conference and exhibition.

Jan 21: For the first time in the Middle East, three plastic surgeries are held in one due to modern technological advancements, announced Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital.

Jan 21: The 18th surgeons conference and seventh surgery association forum was inaugurated.

Jan 22: Health Minister, Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi, issued decision decreasing profit margin by five percent for pharmaceuticals at private pharmacies.

Jan 24: Kuwait, since establishing children stem cells transplant program in 2020, came in second Arabian Gulf wide, announced Health Ministry official.

Jan 26: The very first orthopedic surgery conference was inaugurated by Health Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi.

Jan 31: Health Ministry commenced month-long awareness campaign for cervical cancer for the second year in a row.

Jan 31: Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital announced the success of the first surgery of its kind, hip and knee replacement for an 82-year old patient at the same time.

Feb 1: Health Ministry began bivalent covid-19 vaccine campaign for 18-year olds and older.

Feb 2: Kuwait first in Arab region, second in Mideast for organ donors per capita announced health official.

Feb 5: The Ministry of Health inaugurated third operational stage of the new Farwaniya hospital.

Feb 15: Dhaman Health Assurance Hospitals Company announced facilities completion and readiness of Al-Jahraa and Ahmadi hospitals as well as five healthcare centers.

Feb 19: Jaber Al-Ahmad hospital inaugurated a research and innovation center the first of its kind locally and on a wider gulf level.

Feb 20: The 20th of February declared Kuwait's first aid day.

March 19: Health Ministry and Environment Public Authority inked cooperation and strategic partnership agreement.

March 19: Maternity Hospitals began providing services for prematurely born infants to allow for the performance of daily activities and skills.

March 21: Health Ministry opened tuberculosis-fighting unit at Mnahi Al-Osaimi center.

March 22: Jaber Al-Ahmad hospital conducts first surgery of its kind in Kuwait for nerves in the back of a child to alleviate muscle cramp symptoms and aid movement.

May 13: Ministry of health launched an electronic platform for appointments for 48 mental health clinics nationwide.

April 18: Ministry of health launched online service for treatment abroad.

April 29: The MoH said 33 practitioners violated the law and that it temporarily closed 33 plastic surgery clinics.

May 6: Kuwait opened a ward for Kuwaiti patients in Montefiore Hospital in New York.

May 10: Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi opened a center to monitor poisonous cases and provide advice and treatment plans.

May 18: Jaber Center for treatment of diabetes of the foot and treatment by using compressed oxygen.

June 21: The MoH announced success of the first operation to implant a pump of an artificial heart for a citizen in his 60s.

June 21: Minister Al-Awadhi closed Kuwait Health Office in Amman, Jordan.

July 12: Qortuba joined World Health Organization's regional healthy city network.

Aug 7: The cardiac hospital in Kuwait successfully completed two aortic valve replacement surgeries using state of the art tech used for the first time in the middle east.

Aug 15: Health Ministry announced finding coronavirus variant EG.5

Aug 23: Al-Shaab joined World Health Organization's regional healthy city network.

Aug 24: Jaber Al-Ahmad hospital used free tissue grafts in a new mechanism for the first time in Kuwait.

Sept 16: Kuwait Cancer Control Center hosted a regional training course on treating prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors via radioactive materials in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Sept 17: Kuwait ranked first in treating prostate and neuroendocrine tumors via isotopes, announced cancer control center.

Sept 27: Jaber Al-Ahmad hospital announced successful highly complex Cardiac catheterization operation for a 65-year-old patient.

Oct 7: Ministry of Health announced option of acquiring sick leave online through Sahel app.

Oct 8: Kuwaiti Medical Association announced presiding over World Medical Association for the 74th session.

Oct 10: Three doctors extended awards for the State of Kuwait for combating cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes in the Middle East.

Oct 11: Health Ministry established a communication center to connect the ministry to beneficiaries.

Oct 12: Health Ministry launched online booking service for mammogram tests.

Oct 16: Mubarak Al-Kabeer hospital opened seven new dermatology clinics.

Oct 19: Health sector stood in solidarity with Palestinian people following Israeli occupation tragic bombing of Al-Ahli hospital.

Oct 21: New surgical robot was used in prostate removal operation.

Oct 30: Farwaniya hospital opened emergency department with a capacity of 1,800 patients.

Nov 6: Kuwait came first on Arab level in combating AIDS indices.

Nov 7: Al-Jahraa hospital began use of modern x-ray machines for tumors and infections.

Dec 11: Health Ministry declared success of program harvesting organs and tissues from the bodies of brain-dead people saving 1,338 patients. (more)

