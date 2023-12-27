Major Events In Kuwait For 2023

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Eeducation, higher education and scientific research:



Jan 9: Kuwait University inaugurated 43rd design exhibition with 78 innovative projects.

Jan 18: Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research logged six new inventions in the American Patent and Trademark Office.

Jan 19: Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research inked deal with United Nations human settlements project to finance project treating dust issue affecting Kuwait and other gulf countries.

Jan 25: Acting Kuwait University President Suad Al-Fadhli headed to Dammam, Saudi Arabia, to represent Kuwait in 25th meeting of gulf university heads.

Feb 2: Kuwait's cabinet issued decision 145 for the year 2023 granting the national bureau for academic accreditation and education the ability to set academic accreditation requirements for private universities.

Feb 6: Kuwait National Seismic Network recorded 7.8-magnitude earthquake in southern Turkiye.

Feb 6: Kuwait University published new issue documenting its scientific innovations and research outputs.

Feb 9: Minister of Education Hamad Al-Adwani announced that Abdullah Al-Salam University will be receiving first batch of students in the fall semester of 2023-24.

Feb 9: Kuwait University won four medals, two gold and two bronze, in the Qatar-hosted sports tournament for universities.

Feb 12: The 13th international inventions conference in the Middle East, organized by Kuwait Science Club, was launched with the participation of 235 inventors.

Feb 17: Kuwait University was awarded two medals in the 13th international inventions conference in the Middle East.

Feb 25: The Arab Union of Pioneer Scouts and Guides presented Kuwaitis Ibrahim Al-Baghli and Abdullah Al-Turaiji appreciation awards.

Feb 26: American Baccalaureate School in Kuwait was awarded first place in the high school category and presented with two other awards in competition held in the United Arab Emirates.

Feb 27: Kuwait Science Club won the first place in Egypt's international contest and exhibition of science and technology.

March 4: Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) announced successfully cultivating and harvesting "Sheem" fish in pools for the first time.

March 7: Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) launched 26th specialized libraries conference and exhibition.

March 8: KISR's petroleum research center attained a patent from the American Patent and Trademark Office for a new device used to determine metals' likeliness to crack or collapse due to stress.

March 13: The educational technology conference kicked off, under sponsorship of Minister of Education, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Hamad Al-Adwani.

March 21: KISR attained a patent from the American Patent and Trademark Office in field on Nano technology.

April 7: The national team of Kuwait Satellite (Kuwait Sat I) said the satellite took the first picture of the State of Kuwait and put in a mosaic framework of the eastern side of the Gulf nation.

April 9: Kuwait Culture Office in Bahrain signed an MoU with the Irish royal college of surgeons regarding enrollment of Kuwaiti students in medical school.

May 2: chairperson of the constituent board of Abdullah Al-Salem Uniersity. Dr. Moudhi Al-Humoud said the university was ready to receive the first group of students beginning of academic year 2023-24.

May 3: Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Informatics Award extended its honorary award to Vice President of Google Cloud Company Vinton Cerf.

May 8: Kuwaiti students won first positions at the Arab robots' competitions, held in Qatar.

May 17: The Council of government universities approved establishment of three faculties at Abdullah Al-Salem University: Engineering and Energy, Computers and systems, and business management.

May 22: Kuwait University registered a patent at the US patent office about an innovative method to minimize distribution of polluted water.

May 25: students at Kuwait University's faculty of engineering and petroleum set up UNExpire project to address food waste and improve food consumption behavior.

June 1: Kuwait University improved at the Times Higher Education's index for 2023.

June 7: Minister of Education and Minister of higher Education Dr. Hamad Al-Adwani opened Basic Education College girls building in Fahaheel, which has a capacity of around 5,000 students.

June 24: Kuwait University announced registration of high school students wishing to study medicine in Koc university in Turkey.

June 29: Kuwait University announced it had made advances on six indicators of the QS World University Rankings of 2023.

July 2: Ministry of Education launched first stage of central acceptance portal part of developing infrastructure and bettering electronic services.

July 4: Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research collaborated with a factory to switch up plastic bags in favor of biodegradable bags.

July 5: PAAET announced five new scientific majors for the year 2023-24.

July 25: KISR announced attaining patent for desalination technology.

July 27: Kuwait University announced equating ielts results with English placement test results for applicants.

Aug 17: Education Ministry announced 18 new schools in Farwaniya and Ahmadi educational areas for the year 2023-24.

Aug 31: Kuwait University announced that the medical humanitarian campaign organized by the Student Association at the College of Dentistry in Nepal contributed to providing medical services and assistance to more than 900 cases.

Aug 31: Kuwaiti Ministry of Education announced its contract with 531 male and female teachers from the West Bank and Gaza Strip in Palestine.

Sept 4: The Kuwaiti school debate team won first place in the sixth international school debate championship in Qatari capital of Doha in the Arabic language for the first time.

Sept 10: Kuwait University announced the opening of Sabah Al-Salem University City Ambulance Center to provide the necessary medical services to its students and members.

Sept 10: The Public Authority for Applied Education and Training signed an academic, training and scientific cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Interior.

Sept 11: Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) announced the Institute's achievements during (2022-23), as it registered four new patents and 237 research projects.

Sept 11: Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences announced winners of the Jaber Al-Ahmad Award for young researchers in its 33rd session, Dr. Mohammad Jamal, Dr. Dhari Al-Huwail, Dr. Yousef Al-Asiri, and Dr. Abdullah Al-Shibli.

Sept 12: Ministry of Education issued a decision changing the official working hours for all schools.

Sept 25: Abdullah Al-Salem University received its first batch of its new students in various academic programs.

Oct 2: Kuwait University Medical school attained academic accreditation from TEPDAD, an international association for evaluation and accreditation of medical education programs.

Oct 2: Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity honored 11 Kuwaiti innovators who attained international patents.

Oct 12: KISR accomplished first phase of maritime reserve.

Oct 17: Kuwaiti Khaled Al-Rashed launched the first legal platform powered by AI technology.

Oct 18: Ministry of Higher Education signed with Kuwait Airways to send out scholarships for commercial flights licenses.

Oct 19: Minister of education Dr. Adel Al-Mane condoled with Palestinian teacher Majdouline Abu Ouda on martyrdom of her family during Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza.

Oct 23: Kuwait Unievrity in cooperation with Bait Al-Sadu organize activities in solidarity with Palestinian people.

Nov 9: KNPC, Abdullah Al-Salem university inked MoU to bolster cooperation and exchange of expertise.

Nov 13: Education Minister halted scholarships for medical specialties temporarily to both Egypt and Jordan.

Nov 25: Kuwai





