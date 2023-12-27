Major Events In Kuwait For 2023

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Media and Culture:



Jan 17: Ministry of Information organized a workshop on strategic communications combating extremism and terrorism with the participation of experts from Kuwait and the European Union.

Jan 24: The National Council for Culture, Art and Literature participated in the 54th international book fair in Cairo.

Jan 24: The permanent committee for official and national holidays approved the visual identity for the '23 national holidays, as well as approved a webpage with a comprehensive guide for the festivities.

Feb 1: Kuwait's six governorates held flag hoisting ceremonies, announcing the start of the national celebrations.

March 6: The National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature inaugurated Ishbiliyah's public library, which includes more than 15,000 versatile books.

March 13: Permanent committee for Arab Media began activities of 98 regular session as part of 16th regular Arab information ministers' executive office meetings.

March 15: His Highness the Prime Minister Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sponsored and attended the 28th Qurain cultural festival concluding ceremony at Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center.

March 19: Abdulaziz Al-Babtain cultural foundation launched its 18th session, sponsored by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

April 30: Islamic book fair, organized by Social Reforms Society, opened, featuring 12 participation of government departments and 49 publishing companies.

May 2: The National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters said Kuwait was lifted from the list of the US intellectual property list.

May 4: Kuwait News Agency's (KUNA) Director General Dr. Fatma Al-Salem announced launch of a metaverse platform, the first in the region, to allow visitors visit the agency's headquarters and was part of KUNA's digital transformation.

May 9: Ministry of Information released Kuwait Al-Yawm (official gazette) smart phone application.

May 28: Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) launched its first artificial intelligence Avatar presenter.

June 17: Information Ministry said the government press registered KD 140,000 in revenues since 1975.

June 19: Arab standing media committee approved to name Kuwait as the Arab Media Capital for 2025.

June 20: Kuwait TV's Al-Jahra Reserve won the Arab Environment Media excellence award.

July 11: The Kuwaiti Sadu Society launched a specialized platform in cooperation with the International Council of Museums (ICOM) for museum curators.

July 24: Ministry of Information began operating new radio news studio with advanced technologies and devices.

July 29: Oxford University chose a verse from one of the poet Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain's poems to be engraved on its walls in appreciation of the poet's pioneering projects in poetry and literature.

Aug 1: Al-Salam Palace Museum presented a production dubbed "Liberation" on occasion of the 33rd memory of the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.

Aug 30: Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) inaugurated "KUNA Oasis" specializing in artificial intelligence techniques.

Sept 4: Activities of summer cultural festival, in its 15th edition, launched on Sheikh Jaber Cultural Center Theater.

Sept 18: The 23rd edition of the Music Festival, organized by the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature, launched under the patronage of the Minister of Information, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi.

Sept 19: Kuwait signed with Swiss company Nussli for the design of its pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka.

Sept 22: Kuwait was elected as a member of the Conference on Archeology and Cultural Heritage in the Arab World, which concluded its 26th session in Fez, Morocco.

Oct 1: Information Ministry signed five-year contract valued at KD 5.050 million (approx. USD 15.4 million) for the establishment of an integrated digital platform.

Oct 14: Suad Al-Sabah publishing house announced withdrawal from the 75th International Frankfurt Book Fair in protest of fair organizer remarks in support of Israeli occupation aggression against Gaza.

Oct 18: Nationals and residents amass at Al-Erada square in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Nov 3: Information Ministry launched new online services for tourism sector permits.

Nov 15: KUNA chief elected deputy head of Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA). (more)

