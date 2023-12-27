Major Events In Kuwait For 2023

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Tourism"
Jan 1: Yom Al-Bahar cultural village began receiving visitors after a period of closure due to maintenance and development works.
Feb 20: Minister of Social Affairs and Societal Development and State Minister for Women and Childhood Affairs, Mai Al-Baghli, inaugurated "Mekshat" project, the first of its kind entertainment project on the shores of Sulaibekhat.
Feb 20: An airshow of about 2,000 drones took place in Kuwait, celebrating the national holidays.
Feb 24: Kuwait kites' team opened the first gulf festival with 60 large kites in Sabbiya area.
Feb 28: Fireworks show lit up the sky on occasion of the national holidays, next to Kuwait towers.
April 19: The Tourism Enterprises Company (TEC) signed a contract with Edward Miller's Entertainment to operate Winterland 2023 and Sabahiya 2023 entertainment projects.
May 4: TEC signed contracts to develop the sea fronts.
June 7: The world tourism organization's Middle East committee elected State of Kuwait as vice-chairman.
Sept 14: The Touristic Enterprise Company (TEC) held an event in the Avenues for three upcoming projects Al-Blajat Beach, Winter Wonderland and South Subahiya park.
Sept 26: TEC opened Al-Blajat Beach project as part of the waterfront development project.
Oct 10: Al-Sadu Street, new project reflecting Kuwait's heritage and identity was opened.
Oct 15: Winter Wonderland amusement park was opened with a capacity of 15,000 visitors daily.
Dec 12: The South Subahiya amusement park was opened with a capacity of 10,000 visitors on daily basis.
Sports:
Jan 3: Kuwaiti powerlifters bagged some 29 medals, including a gold, at the concurrent Qatar-hosted West Asia and Qatar Cup International contests.
Jan 4: The Kuwaiti soccer team arrived in Basra for partaking in the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup tournament.
Jan 5: Kuwait Special Olympics, the first local championship for athletes with metal disabilities, concluded with the participation of 14 bodies from schools, clubs and institutions concerned.
Jan 10: Kuwaiti soccer team won against Emirati counterpart one goal to nothing as part of 25th gulf cup tournament.
Jan 13: The third round of Kuwait speedboat championship for 2022-23 season concluded.
Jan 13: Kuwait national soccer team left the Basra-hosted gulf cup tournament after tying with Bahrain 1-1.
Jan 14: Kuwait modern pentathlon club hosted local laser run championship for men, women and youth.
Jan 15: The state of Kuwait is to host upcoming gulf cup tournament, announced the championship's federation chief, Hamad Al-Khalifah.
Jan 17: Kuwaitis Abdulaziz Al-Saad, Mansour Al-Rashidi and Mohammad Al-Daihani won silver in the men's skeet team event at the 2023 ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Rabat.
Jan 19: Kuwaiti fencers took home a silver and five bronze medals across individual and team men's and women's events at the closing day of the Arab Championship in Bahrain.
Jan 21: Mohammad Burubaye and Mohammad Al-Baz, of Kuwait, ranked first and second, respectively in the Jet Ski race (GP1) of UAE International Aquabike Championship.
Jan 22: Kuwait came fourth in the trap mixed team event of the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Rabat.
Jan 23: Kuwaitis Shahad and Sara Al-Hawal alongside Hajer Abdulmalek won a bronze medal in the women's trap team event as the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Rabat.
Jan 25: Sports public authority launched first awareness program aiming to promote health and sports activity for Kuwaiti women.
Jan 27: For the first time, Kuwait hosted the second and third rounds of the regional Middle East Formula championship (FR) and the Emirati Formula (F4) championship.
Feb 1: Kuwait Football Association chief, Abdullah Al-Shaheen, won membership of Asian federation executive office for the term (2023-27).
Feb 2: The fifth Arab clubs karate championship kicked off for men and women with around 150 players from 17 clubs representing eight Arab countries.
Feb 4: Kuwaiti Al-Fatat club was crowned champion of the URC futsal championship.
Feb 4: The annual Kuwait International Camel Racing Championship kicked off with a large participation of camel owners in Kuwait and a number of Gulf and Arab countries.
Feb 6: Al-Arabi SC crowned champion of His Highness the Crown Prince Football cup for the ninth time in its history.
Feb 7: The Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET) team won a silver in bronze medal in the athletics competitions of the Qatar-hosted GCC Universities tournament.
Feb 8: The Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET) team won five medals - two silver and three bronze, in the swimming competitions of the Ninth Sports Tournament for GCC Universities and Higher Educational Institutes, held in Qatar.
Feb 9: Kuwait International Camel Racing Championship culminated with Qatari camel crowned with golden sword.
Feb 9: The Arab Federation of Sports Pioneers' Executive Committee approved Kuwait's membership in the federation, represented by the President of the Kuwaiti Athletes Association, Nawaf Al-Bughaili.
Feb 12: The second sport games tournament for higher education launched.
Feb 13: Kuwait's national team crowned champion of Arab police practical shooting championship.
Feb 14: Kuwait women's basketball team won the second place in Doha-hosted Arab championship.
Feb 16: The international championship for Arab Egyptian horses was launched as part of Kuwaiti horses' festival with the participation of 211 horses.
Feb 16: The 13th Kuwait international sailing championship, organized by Kuwait Sea Sport Club (KSSC), kicked off with the participation of 11 teams.
Feb 19: Meshari Al-Dhefiri, of Kuwait, led the second round of the 2023 Qatar International Rally, FIA Middle East Rally Championship (MERC 2).
Feb 21: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah annual international shooting championship launched with the participation of 400 shooters.
Feb 24: Kuwait's national equestrian team made its first appearance at the FEI Endurance World Championships (EWC) held in Abu Dhabi.
Feb 25: Kuwaiti Mohammad Burebaye won first place in the Pro competitions of the Qatar international aquabike championship.
Feb 25: Rashed Al-Dawas of Kuwait won first place in the GB2 competitions of the Qatar international aquabike championship.
Feb 27: The National day modern pentathlon championship launched for women and men with the participation of more than 120 players.
March 1: The steed, Adham, was crowned champion of His Highness the Crown Prince equestrian race championship.
March 11: Sports for all conference, organized by the sports public authority, kicked off under the sponsorship of information minister and state minister for youth affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi.
March 12: Activities of Kuwait-hosted Sports for All festival launched with the participation of 15 state delegations.
March 14: The Executive office of Arab Sports for All Federation recommended Kuwaiti Hamed Al-Hazeem to be federation's first vice-president.
March 15: The State of Kuwait candidate, former chairperson of the local Athletics Federation, Sayyar Al-Enezi, has been elected without contestation as chairperson of the West Asian Athletics Association for the term (2023-27).
March 17: Kuwait Club has been crowned champion of the 39th edition of the Gulf Clubs Men's Handball Championship.
March 19: Kuwaiti rally champion Meshari Al-Dhafeeri won first place in the light vehicle category of Qatar's international baja rally.
March 26: Kuwait won the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship Division IV's bronze, held in Mongolia.
March 27: Al-Qadsiya sporting club crowned champion of Zain's football club.
April 3: Kuwait SC won Kuwait Handball Association's (KHA) premier league for the 11th time in a row and 13th in the club's history, beating Burgran SC 41-31.
April 4: Kuwait h
