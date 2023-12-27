Major Events In Kuwait For 2023

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Humanitarian aid:



Jan 2: Kuwaiti Najat charitable society provides 2,666 wells for 15 country in need with a value surpassing USD five million over the past year.

Jan 8: Najat charitable society, in 2022, built 358 mosques in various countries including Niger Chad and the Philippines.

Jan 11: Najat charitable society announced that number of people benefiting from its projects whether inside or outside of Kuwait reached 5.5 million for the year 2022, and added that its tuition fees program has benefited more than 50,000 student in the country since 1993.

Jan 16: Around 13,700 orphans in 16 countries have been sponsored by Najat charitable society in the year 2022.

Jan 17: Al-Salam society for humanitarian and charitable works announced that number of relief trucks it has been sending to Syrian and Yemeni refugees reached 190 trucks.

Jan 18: Al-Tamayuz society announced distributing winter necessities and school supplies to 18,000 people in northern Lebanon.

Jan 19: Najat charitable society announced giving out aid to 700 families in need and 750 orphaned child in Jordanian camps.

Jan 24: The Kuwait-based International Islamic Charity Organization inked a USD 500,000 deal with high commissioner of refugee affairs to provide protection and humanitarian aid to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

Jan 26: Rahma international charitable society opened a school benefiting 500 students from displaced families in southern Yemen.

Jan 30: Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) inaugurated medical projects and orphan homes in Yemen, while Kuwaiti Zakat house supervised a medical center for mother and child care benefiting around 25,000 people.

Jan 31: KRCS established a medical camp in in Yemen with the aim of operating 100 surgeries.

Feb 7: KRCS sent urgent humanitarian aid on board two planes as part of Kuwait's airbridge to Turkiye following devastating quake.

Feb 7: Kuwait's search and rescue team of the fire force, comprised of 45 officers, headed to Turkiye to contribute to search and rescue mission in quake-struck areas.

Feb 9: KRCS sent 80 tons of relief and urgent aid to Turkiye on board military aircraft.

Feb 10: Kuwait Red Crescent Society signed international cooperation agreements to provide USD millions worth of urgent aid to the quake-hit northern Syria.

Feb 11: Kuwait by your side campaign, organized by the Ministry of Social Affairs, collected more than KD 20.7 million of donations to quake-hit areas in Turkiye and Syria, and the International Charity Authority announced that Kuwaiti donations to these areas surpassed USD 860,000.

Feb 13: KRCS inked cooperation deal with International Red Cross Committee of USD one million to aid Syrians affected by the devastating earthquake.

Feb 15: Kuwait Red Crescent Society announced giving out USD two million to support efforts providing aid to humanitarian situation in Syria.

Feb 16: Daraj Zakat committee, supported by Kuwaiti Zakat House, announced completing tuition fee project helping 770 students in Gaza strip.

March 2: Kuwait Relief Society inaugurated urgent water treatment project servicing more than 300,000 thousand people in Yemen.

March 6: Kuwait Zakat house announced allocating USD two million for Kuwait's medical center for prosthetic limps in Istanbul.

April 4: Direct Aid launched a project to help over 100 villages in 25 African countries.

April 4: Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced distribution of 2,000 food baskets for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon.

May 2: KRCS announced launching donation campaign for the Sudanese people.

May 4: Kuwait began operation of humanitarian corridor for Sudan, sending tens of tons of medical supplies and aid for the Sudanese people.

June 15: KRCS signed an agreement with the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development to renovate and equip maternity section at the Islamic Maqased Society hospital in Beirut.

June 19: Kuwait pledged USD six million at an international donor conference for Sudan, held in Geneva.

July 18: the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the Kuwaiti Abdullah Al-Nouri Charitable Society signed a cooperation agreement to support Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

July 21: The Kuwaiti humanitarian team (Shifa) performed 14 urgent surgeries for those injured by the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.

Aug 29: Kuwaiti Al-Najat (Charity) Society concluded campaign providing support to about 2,160 Yemeni families.

Sept 4: Kuwaiti Embassy in Cairo announced urgent humanitarian aid shipment estimated at approximately 190 tons of food supplies and medical supplies, directed to Sudanese people.

Sept 6: Kuwait Red Crescent Society and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center signed a cooperation agreement to support the Sudanese people.

Sept 8: Direct Aid Society concluded its surgical camp in Ethiopia in cooperation with the Kuwaiti Al-Amal Surgical Team, which included 8 different specialties and carried out 500 surgical operations.

Sept 10: Kuwaiti Al-Salam Humanitarian and Charitable Society announced the allocation of KD 120,000 in cooperation with the International Islamic Charitable Organization, to provide relief to those affected by the earthquake in Morocco.

Sept 11: The Kuwait Red Crescent Society distributed 1,000 school bags and supplies to children of families in need.

Sept 13: The first Kuwaiti relief planeload of many as part of humanitarian air bridge took off to Libya with 40 tons of medical relief equipment, materials and rescue boats to assist those affected by the Hurricane Daniel disaster.

Sept 13: Kuwaiti Al-Najat Charitable Society announced distribution of the first batch of urgent humanitarian aid to 1,000 families, equivalent to 7,000 beneficiaries of the earthquake victims in Morocco.

Sept 14: International Islamic Charitable Organization launched a campaign to distribute 100 manual tillers to farmers in southern Yemen.

Sept 18: The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees signed a cooperation agreement with the Direct Aid Society for a project providing university scholarship for 40 students in the Horn of Africa.

Sept 25: Kuwait Red Crescent Society handed over electrical generators to the Ukrainian Red Cross to face energy crisis.

Sept 26: Kuwait Red Crescent Society announced the distribution of essential supplies to those affected by the earthquake that struck Morocco.

Oct 9: KRCS launched campaign aiding Palestinians via Society website.

Oct 10: Kuwait Relief Society launched campaign with participation of 23 charity societies to aid Palestinian people.

Oct 10: KRCS team took over duty of distributing foodstuff and meal to people in Gaza.

Oct 20: Kuwait Red Crescent Society donated three ambulances to Gaza Strip.

Oct 23: Kuwaiti air force planeload, first of tens, took off carrying 40 tons of humanitarian, relief, and medical aid to people in Gaza.

Oct 24: Namaa charity signed with UNHCR deal to distribute multipurpose monetary aid to some 338 displaced families in Sudan.

Nov 2: KRCS announced arrival of first batch of aid to Gaza and signed a protocol with Egyptian counterpart to buy USD million worth of foodstuff and medicine for Gazans.

Nov 3: Second batch of aid arrived to Gaza Strip, reported KRCS.

Nov 8: KRCS distributed aid to afflicted people in Al-Mahra governorate, Yemen, displaced by Cyclone Tej.

Nov 8: The International Islamic Charity Organization opened a mental health center in Turkiye to address the psychological and social ramifications of catastrophes and crises in the Syrian and Turkish communities.

Nov 19: Kuwait Relief Society along with Egyptian Dar Al-Orman society inked USD 500,000 contract to send out aid to Gazan families through Rafah.

Nov 20: UNICEF and Abdullah Al-Nouri society signed deal supporting education in Yemen, with a value of USD 422,000.

Dec 1: Kuwait Relief Society signed an executive





